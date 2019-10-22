CSO Task Govt On Elimination Of Hunger, Malnutrition By 2030

The Civil Society-Scaling Up Nutrition in Nigeria (CS-SUNN), has called on government to accelerate progress on eliminating hunger and all forms of malnutrition by 2030 and even beyond.

The organisation stressed that eradicating the multiple burdens of malnutrition and diet related non-communicable disease will require political will backed with action.

It therefore called on government at all levels to increase investments in nutrition and fully implement the National Multi-sectoral Plan of Action for Food and Nutrition.

At a press briefing to mark this year’s World Food Day, CS-SUNN Executive Secretary, Beatrice Eluaka, said this will improve nutrition intervention, address issues around breastfeeding friendly policies amongst others.

According to “Greening the Blue Report” zero hunger could save the lives of 3.1 million children yearly: ending child under-nutrition could increase a developing country Gross Domestic Product by 16.5 per cent.

The report further stated that adequate nutrition early in life could mean 46 per cent more in life earnings and that ending nutrition related child mortality could increase a workforce by 9.4 per cent.

However, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has said that it is adopting food based approach to effectively tackle malnutrition challenges in the country.

