NEWS
D-Banj’s Manager Buries Mum In Style
Damian Okoroafor, a long standing manager and now business partner to popular Nigerian Artist, DBanj, has just buried his mother Ezinne Gertrude Okoroafor in grand style.
The burial for the Late Mrs Okoroafor who died at the age of 70, was held in Imo state.
In a special appreciation message to friends, family and colleagues who all made the trip to Imo State for the burial, Damian wrote “we want to say a big thank you to all our family , friends and well wishers for making out time to be with us during my mum’s funeral’.
“We want to thank you all for your support, physical presence, financial support, prayers and encouragement. May the good Lord replenish your pockets and reach you all at the points of your needs’ he added.
