NEWS
EFCC Arrests Internet Celebrity, Mompha For Alleged Fraud
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested a social media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha popularly known as Mompha for alleged involvement in internet related fraud and money laundering.
The suspect was arrested on Friday 18 October, 2019 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on his way to Dubai, United Arab Emirate following series of actionable intelligence reports linking him to organised transnational cyber fraud and money laundering.
ICPC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed the arrest, said
Ismaila allegedly perpetrates his fraudulent activities under the cover of being a Bureau de Change operator, to launder his proceeds of crime.
However, the suspect has volunteered useful information while investigation continues.
Uwujaren further noted that at the point of arrest, five wristwatches with a total value of over N20, 000, 000: 00 was recovered from him.
He said the suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.
