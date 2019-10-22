Entrepreneurship As A 21st Century Tool

As a result of the low economy in some countries, individuals, governments, organizations e.t.c have started up their own businesses. This is because of the developmental importance of entrepreneurship to a nation. For some years now, countries like Japan, China and U.S.A have been good examples of nations in which entrepreneurship has helped. Nowadays, entrepreneurs are more sought after than people with white collar jobs.

The educational system in Nigeria has therefore enforced the teaching, training and promotion of entrepreneurship. Often times, many people mistake what entrepreneurship is really about. Entrepreneurship is more than starting up a business or money-making. Merriam Webster defines an entrepreneur as, ‘a person who starts a business and is willing to risk loss in order to make money’.

Steven Howard states that, ‘entrepreneurship is the pursuit of opportunity beyond resources controlled’. Further definitions of entrepreneurship are: ‘the capacity and willingness to develop, organize and manage a business venue along with any of its risks to make a profit’; ‘it is the process of designing, launching and running a new business, which is often initially a small business’.

Entrepreneurship is basically the launching and running of a business. It involves taking high risks. It also involves innovative activities on the part of an entrepreneur. The importance of entrepreneurship cannot be weighed as it has performed so many roles in countries including our own dear country ‘Nigeria’. Entrepreneurship has led to higher earning for individuals.

Entrepreneurs use the resources in the country to produce their goods and services and also stimulate and support other businesses. These would lead to economic development and in turn, increase the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country.

This will thereby, cause an increase in revenue collection by the government. The revenue will then be used by the government, to support the country. Sayyu Dantata is the founder and owner of MRS Oil Nigeria Plc.

His oil company is now one of the most recognized brands and an efficient player in the petroleum industry of Nigeria. Other people such as Aliko Dangote, Jim Ovia, Raymond Dokpesi, Oba Otudeko and Mike Adenuga have played pivotal roles in the developing of Nigeria’s economy. A vital importance of entrepreneurship is that it creates jobs for entrepreneurs and the entrepreneurs would also need to employ the services of other people.

The employment of people will help to decrease the rate of unemployment in the country and also provide a source of income for people. Michael Adenuga is one of Nigeria’s best businessmen. He is the owner of Globacom Company which is the second-largest telecommunication operator in Nigeria. He is also the owner of Conoil Producing Company which is one of the biggest oil companies in the country.

He has been able to provide job opportunities for people through the establishment of his companies. Aliko Dangote through his business group has also helped in the provision of employment opportunities for so many people.

Through the provision of employment opportunities for people and income, the standard of living of those people has been improved. It gives the people the ability to acquire better living conditions and also helps them to cater for their needs. The bringing in and use of new technology, has helped to bring about the creation of new wealth. Through the creation of businesses, production of unique goods and services, wealth is being distributed. This has helped to improve the quality of life of people. Jim Ovia is the founder of Zenith Bank which is one of the most influential banking institutions in Nigeria. He is also the founder of Youth Empowerment ICT Foundation which is an organization that sees to the improvement of Nigerian youth welfare and helps them accept and use new communication and information technologies.

As a result of the empowerment entrepreneurs get, they are able to invest in community projects such as, the provision of pipe-borne water, infrastructural facilities e.t.c. They are also able to support local charities and also give back to the society. Folorunsho Alakija is a Nigerian businesswoman. She is the group managing director of The Rose of Sharon Group that helps widows and orphans, through the giving out of scholarships and business grants. Aliko Dangote has a foundation known as The Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) in which its main objective is to reduce the number of lives lost to malnutrition and disease.

He has been able to improve the outcome of children’s lives through the use of his investments in health, education and economic empowerment to lift people out of poverty. Oba Otudeko is a notable businessman in Nigeria who is involved in various businesses and is very famous for his Honeywell Group. He also founded the Oba Otudeko Foundation, which is focused on the charity and philanthropy. Entrepreneurs have been able to bring in innovative ideas that have brought about change and have promoted improvement. These innovations have given other people the opportunity to learn and gain knowledge.

Femi Otedola has recently invested in power generation as part of the liberalisation of the power sector in Nigeria. Jimoh Ibrahim is the chairman of the Global Fleet Group. He has invested in sectors such as hotels, airlines, resorts, insurance, publishing, banking, real estate and oil and distribution. Global Fleet Company is a large diverse Nigerian-based conglomerate company which has a large amount of subsidiaries in various cities in Nigeria and even in other African countries. It has motivated and given individuals the freedom to pursue their own vision. It has helped people find out what they are passionate about and this gives them a sense of pride and fulfillment.

Notable people such as Abdul Samad Rabiu the founder and chairman of BUA Group, Femi Otedola the founder of Zenon Petroleum and Gas Limited, Aliko Dangote the founder of Dangote Group e.t.c have been sources of inspiration to different people and have motivated people to pursue their own vision.

Though, not every business prospers, many entrepreneurs have been able to tell their success stories. The subsequent paragraphs will to explain the key points to achieving a success story. ‘Every big business began with an idea’. Therefore, it is necessary to have a picture in mind, research on it and then work on it.

Always surround yourself with positive people who will inspire you, motive you and believe in you and your ideas. Be persistent and look at every defeat as an opportunity for success. Have a genuine love for whatever you do and do what it takes to achieve your goals not only for the money. Eliminate every obstacle and distraction that would not allow you achieve your set goals.

Always believe in yourself that someday, you will succeed. Be open-minded and see every event as an opportunity. It is also good to have good communication skills by relating with people both physically and technologically. ‘Life is all about taking risks’. Do not be scared of taking risks because they might end up becoming rewarding in the nearest future.

– Ayodele is a public affairs analyst

