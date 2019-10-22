Ethiopian Airlines Determined To Connect Africa – Ambassador

Africa’s fastest growing airline, the Ethiopian airlines is determined to connect the whole of Africa and beyond, Ethiopian ambassador to Nigeria, Ambassador Azenaw Tadesse has said.

Speaking at the Ethiopian airlines yearly customers appreciation day over the weekend in Abuja, the ambassador said over the decades, Ethiopian airlines had set a target of connecting Africa and he is happy with the development so far.

He also revealed that the Ethiopian airlines and Ethiopia have successfully ensured that travel through the country was made easy by bringing up the policy of visa on arrival for African countries.

While wooing investors and tourists to the country, the ambassador noted that hotels and gardens of international standards have been put in place for the pleasure of travellers across Addis Ababa.

Also speaking in his welcome address, the head of Abuja office of the Ethiopian airlines, Tilahun Tadesse said the idea of the event was to celebrate the loyal and dedicated customers and he feels satisfied with the working relationship.

Recall that Ethiopian airlines had revealed that it will commence flights to the United States, December, 2019 and Bengaluru in India soon.

Ethiopian airlines further revealed that the flights from Addis Abba to Bengaluru, India will start from October 27, 2019. Ethiopia currently operates passenger flights to Bombay and Delhi as well as cargo service to Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Mumbai and New Delhi.

This was revealed by a series of tweets, from the airlines handle, where it said the passenger flight to Houston, USA will be for three times a week.

It said the direct flight to Bengaluru will be four times weekly.

The airlines had, in a statement by its Group CEO, Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, said, “Ethiopian Airlines is a significant player in connecting India and Africa and beyond. The addition of Bengaluru to our Indian network will give wider menu of choices to the fast-growing air travellers between India and Africa and beyond.”

Early in 2019, Ethiopian airlines announced that they were changing their services to the United States. Service to Los Angeles would terminate in favor of a new thrice-weekly service from Addis Ababa to Houston via Lome, Togo.

Ethiopian Airlines added Houston as it dropped Los Angeles from its route network. Routes Online reports that the new route will launch on December 15th, 2019 with thrice weekly service.

