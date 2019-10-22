NEWS
FG’s Move Against Illegal Smuggling, Great Opportunity For Farmers – Expert
Experts in food crop production have commended federal government closure of the country’s land borders against illegal smuggling of food items and good that are locally produced in the country.
One of them, Akhibi Onoke, said the Buhari administration has displayed political will in blocking leakages in accruable revenue the nation lost on daily basis to smuggling activities at the borders.
Describing the closure as a very positive development, Onoke said all these while, pressure have been on local producers by bringing in what can be produced in the country through the porous borders.
Speaking specifically about rice as a staple food item in Nigerian household, the expert said the government policy is a welcome development because it will motivate the rice farmers to produce more.
However, he said the stoppage of illegal smuggling of edible rice through land borders by the Nigerian Customs Service has no doubt caused a series of frantic activities in the subsector in the past few weeks
“Nigerians have been forced to rely largely on local supplies , the forces of demand and supply are pushing up prices and creating serious concerns with citizens who, already battling with the specter of low disposable income are now compelled to purchase the edible stable at over 30% above the regular price,
“The truth is that any price anomaly currently being witnessed by consumers in this subsector is only temporary and will be quickly corrected by market forces, because market forces will not entertain a vacuum”, he said.
Onoke expressed satisfaction that for the first time, Nigerian farmers and processors have the opportunity to service the over 7 million metric ton annual market demand in Nigeria.
He said “this huge addressable market will spur investment inflows into the sector and also galvanize reinvestments and expansion by current actors as the race to meet the huge market need begins in earnest, this will no doubt create viable rice economy of our dream, with the prospects of addressing local rice demand and even competing in the sub-regional and continental markets”.
