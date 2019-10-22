Foundation Reiterates Commitment In Empowering Less Privilege

Lifechangers Foundation, has restated its commitment in empowering the less privileged.

The Foundation made this known at its 2019 walkathon with the theme ‘walking for humanity’ in Lagos.

The nine kilometre (km) walk around the Island in Lagos was flagged off by the chairman American Express (Nigeria), Chief John Adebanjo, is to raise awareness on the need to eradicate poverty the Land and seek funds to assist people in the Community, to lift them from poverty to enterprise.

The Foundation, which was founded in 2011 had a yearly walkathon usually organised on the weekend of the United Nations International day of Poverty.

The director on the board of Lifechangers Foundation, Mr. Dayo Oyewumi said that the Foundation has supported over 1,500 people in the areas of Education, Vocation and Enterprise (EVE), saying that the Foundation supports those that have dropped out from school and are seeking assistance to complete their education or startup a small business or vocation.

The Foundation also gives scholarships yearly to students planning to enter or already in the Universities.

Also speaking another director on the board of the Foundation, Mr. Gbemi Adelekan added that the foundation aims is to win souls to Christ and empower those in need, towards achieving self-sufficiency in education, vocation or enterprise.

According to him, continuous counselling, mentoring and monitoring are crucial aspects of our work, adding ‘’We arrange on-going counselling subsequent to initial counselling.

We also operate informal mentoring, taking time to know our applicants and getting to know them better.

‘’It is not uncommon to refer an applicant to a house fellowship for spiritual counselling, nor is it uncommon to call applicants and find out how they are faring. Assistance is mainly to counselees for enterprise, vocational training or educational support.’’

