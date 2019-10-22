Free Elections In Bayelsa, Kogi

Come November 16, 2019 the electorates in Bayelsa and Kogi States will file out to elect the governorship candidates of their choice to become the next governors of the states respectively.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) last month released the names of political parties that qualified to contest the governorship elections in governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa States.

In a statement by the INEC national commissioner in charge of Information and Public Education, Festus Okoye, the commission said that at the close of the time stipulated by sections 31, 33 and 35 of Electoral Act, 2010(as amended) for the submission of the names of nominated candidates, 49 nominations were received for Kogi State. It further said that out of these, 41 nominations were valid, while eight were invalid. According to the statement 23 political parties would contest the governorship election in Kogi State.

For Bayelsa State, INEC said that a total of 52 nominations were received, explaining that out of these, 46 were valid, while six were invalid. It also said that one political party withdrew from the contest, leaving a total of 45 political parties to contest the governorship election in Bayelsa State.

Barely three weeks to the election the campaigns for the hearts and minds of the Bayelsa and Kogi electorates have intensified.With it comes the usual demon that often overshadows our elections.It is the threat of violence from both state and non – state actors as accusations and counter accusations of plot to cause maximum violence become thick in the air in the two states.

Earlier, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had alleged that the Kogi State All Progressives Congress (APC) was responsible for the gun attack at its governorship primary election last September, in Lokoja, the state capital. The allegation was swiftly denied by the APC. As a matter of fact the governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello shortly after the condemnable episode had directed security operatives to get to the root of the matter. But not much had been heard from security agents, at least for now on the violence that marred the PDP primary election in Kogi.

Few weeks ago it was widely reported in the media that pandemonium broke out in Ankpa, in the Ankpa local government area of Kogi State following a clash between the supporters of APC and the Peoples Democratic Party’ s governorship candidate, Musa Wada.

Wada was said to be on a thank-you visit to the area when the incident occurred. It was reported that the clash led to many sustaining varying degrees of injury on both sides.

The PDP Campaign Council in a statement by its Director of Public Communication, Austin Usman Okai, condemned the attack and urged the state Commissioner of Police, and the Department of State Services to immediately investigate the incidence.

On its part, the ruling APC, speaking through the chairman, Bello / Onoja Campaign Committee, Kingsley Fanwo, warned Wada and the PDP to stop its culture of violence.

Nothing breed violence like the rigging of elections or suspicion that one party was on the verge of rigging an election. Recently the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Mr. Yekini Nabena, alleged of plan by the Bayelsa State governor, Seriake Dickson, to rig the November 16 governorship election in the state in favour of the Peoples Democratic Party candidate. Speaking with journalists in Abuja he also raised the alarm over the level of insecurity in the state ahead of the governorship election, following the violence that erupted in the state capital, Yenogoa after the purported removal of the Speaker, Bayelsa State House of Assembly.

Nabena also alleged that the PDP had mobilised thugs with dangerous weapons from neighbouring states to cause unrest in the state ahead of the poll. The APC deputy spokesman, however, warned against any form of violence agenda that might disrupt peaceful transition during the coming poll. The Bayelsa – born politician said a petition had been sent to the Inspector General of Police on the worsening security situation in the state.

The PDP also has its own allegations to make. Governorship candidate of the PDP in the November 16 election in Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, raised the alarm over an alleged plan by the opposition APC to deploy what he termed‘ federal might’ to intimidate members of his party in the build – up to the poll.

Speaking when a coalition of Non – Governmental Organisations, (NGOs) and party loyalists marched through the capital city, Yenagoa, he said the APC was not ready for a fair contest during the next election. “For those who want to kill our people and intimidate them because of this election, we will resist you. The APC is not ready to contest this November 16 governorship election, they want to use federal might to intimidate our members and the people of this state. Let me tell them now that Bayelsa is PDP, and PDP is Bayelsa. We will resist them, ”he alleged.

The kind of vituperation from the Bayelsa PDP is common among politicians at election period. Sometimes some of those making the allegations are the worst culprits. That said, it is obvious that the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC), the security agents, political parties, Inter Party Advisory Council(IPAC) and the stakeholders need to do more to restore confidence in the process.

When there is confidence in the process by the major actors, the likelihood of violence will reduce drastically. It is obvious that there is little confidence in the process and that is a recipe for violence.

However, the key actors that can make or mar the two important elections are the electoral umpire, INEC and the security agents. If they allow level playing field in the November 16, elections, the chances of violence will be minimal. Therefore the success or failure of the Bayelsa and Kogi gubernatorial elections are in the hands of INEC and security agents. With security agents on the side of the law the recalcitrant politicians who may want to cause trouble with their thugs can be easily reined in. Nigerians expect that INEC will use the two elections to show that it has learnt some lessons from the shortcomings of the 2019 general elections.

Aluta Continua!

