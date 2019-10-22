Gbajabiamila, Aisha Buhari, Sanwo-Olu Harp On Women Empowerment For Nation Building

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, wife of the president Mrs. Alisha Buhari on Tuesday stressed the need to adequately empower women to contribute positively to the arduous task of nation building.

The prominent Nigerians which included the Governor of Kwara State AbdulRahman AbdulRaza and his Ogun State counterpart Prince DAPO Abiodun spoke at 19th National Women’s Conference of the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO) held in Lagos.

In his address at the conference, the Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila noted that, “Women are born to influence the society. What this is about is empowerment of women. We have all heard about 30 per cent. The question is how do we empower women? I believe education is the first step to empowering women.

“”Like I said earlier, some people talked about 30 per cent and when you talk about 30 percent and I identified certain constitutional impediments which many women may not understand. There is constitutional impediments when we talk about 30 per cent. Our thought is I will champion the amendment of those Constitutional impediments.”

He explained certain part of the nation’s constitution talked about discrimination on the basis of sex, saying that when one create certain percentage for a group the other will feel discriminated against.

The Speaker said it was high time the Constitution is amended to accommodate whatever percentage needed without necessarily discriminating against any particular sex.

Mrs. Aisha Buhari who was represented by the wife of the Vice President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo said bringing about positive change is not negotiable in the country, urging the wives of political officers saddled with the responsibility to use their positions to transform the society.

She said, ” it therefore important one gets an orientation on how to optimize this opportunity . These I believe is the focus of this conference.”

Mrs. Buhari charged the women to prioritize the welfare of the vulnerable members the society, like the children, disabled, elderly that require protection and empowerment, saying “Many projects are being run by people like us across the country to positively influence and affect their lives.”

The chief host of the conference, Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu noted that the theme of this year’s Conference which is,” Unlearn, Learn and Relearn: 21st Century Women’s T.H.E.M.E.S Perspectives and Approach’ would impart knowledge to all the participants.

