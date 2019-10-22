NEWS
Gov Okowa Salutes Uduaghan At 65
Delta Governor, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated his predecessor, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, as he turns 65 years on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.
He described the former Governor as “an elder statesman and leader of inestimable value” whose contributions to the growth and development of the state remained outstanding.
In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Monday in Asaba, Okowa lauded the former governor for his towering achievements in socio-political spheres and prayed that God Almighty would continue to bless him with good health and long life.
He urged him to continue to avail the state of his experience as the government strove toward a Stronger Delta.
“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, It is with profound joy and gratitude to God that I express very warm felicitations to you on your 65th birth anniversary.
“As an administration, we appreciate the enormous contributions you made and continue to make for the peace, growth and development of our dear state through the laudable programmes you initiated during your tenure as Governor between 2007 and 2015.
“As we vigourously pursue our Stronger Delta vision, we remain irrevocably committed to a sustainable future that requires us to open our hearts and minds to the values of love, courage, discipline, cooperation and commitment as exemplified by you during your reign as Governor.
“I join your family, friends and well-wishers to thank Almighty God for His continued guidance, protection and provision for you in the past 65 years of a life of many accomplishments,” the governor stated
