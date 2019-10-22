Niger Delta Ministry Seek Additional Funds For Roads In 2020 Budget

The Ministry of Niger Delta has sought more funds in the 2020 budget as special intervention to construct and rehabilitate critical roads and bridges within the region.

The Minister, Sen. Godswill Akpabio made the request yesterday during a budget defence with the House of Representatives committee on Niger Delta.

Akpabio informed the committee that some roads in the region are in very bad condition and some bridges have even collapsed like the Elebele Bridge in Bayelsa state.

He said the state of the roads is affecting economic activities in the region adding that “the critical state of these roads and bridges has necessitated the quick intervention of the federal government to alleviate the sufferings of the affected communities and users of these roads and bridges”

“The ministry is thereby requesting for additional funds as special intervention to accommodate these emergency repairs/rehabilitation of projects”, he stated.

Akpabio also lamented that no contract has been awarded by the ministry in the 2019 fiscal year since no release her so far been made.

“As at yesterday, unfortunately, we did not receive N1 for capital vote. In spite of all the proposals that very distinguished colleagues have said we should roll over, nothing was received in terms of cash release to back up the proposals.

“So, we are hoping that the ministry of finance, budget and national planning will expedite action in the next few days to meet up the expectations. Initially, they promised that they will release N11 billion, later they said they will add N3 billion to it to make it N1 billion.

“We have not awarded a single contract. No capital project has been awarded in the ministry for 2019, because the proposals were not cash backed”, he disclosed.

The minister further reported that in view of the huge capital intensive projects coupled with the dwindling budgetray allocations for the ministry, some of the projects had to be funded outside the ministry including sections 1-4 of the east west roads were moved to the Sovereign Investment Fund.

He requested that now that the design for the construction of section V of the east west road has been completed “it is hereby requested that it should be included along with sections I-IV for funding by the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA).

“From the foregoing, the ministry is requesting that the following mega projects in the sum of N38.774 billion, which are critical to the development of the region in line with the ERGP, should be considered for funding outside the ministry’s capital budgetary allocation”

According to him, “this will reduce the huge outstanding liabilities of the ministry and facilitate the actualization of the ministry’s mandate as well as fulfill this administration’s electoral promises”

He equally disclosed that the ministry had applied for a waiver to recruit new staff saying “while we are not unmindful of the huge funds being expended by the federal government on recurrent with the peculiar nature of the region, and the high number of capital-intensive projects being carried out, there is need for engagement of qualified professionals and other support staff for the ministry.

“The ministry is currently pursuing a waiver request from the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation after which the ministry of budget and national planning would be approached for financial waiver to accommodate recruitment of the new staff. Hence our request for enhanced overhead allocation and support for recruitment of professional staff”.

Only N25.9 billion has been proposed for the ministry in the 2020 budget as against N35.879 allocated in 2019.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

