Promoting Culture Of Hand Washing In Nigeria

Diarrhoea is one of the biggest causes of infant and child mortality in Nigeria. It is caused by dirty water, poor toilets and poor hygiene. Statistics show that no fewer than 59,500 children under five in the country die every year as a result of it.

Worldwide, surveys have shown that hand-washing alone reduces the instance of diarrhoea by as much as 43 percent. Proper hand washing is important in preventing the spread of communicable diseases. Proper hand washing is not just a quick cold rinse of the hands. It requires 20 seconds of your time, warm water, soap (liquid is best) and some devoted scrubbing. This means washing around tips of fingers, fingernails, and the web, as well as the front and back of your hands. The dirtier the hands, the longer the wash time.

October 15 every year is marked as Global Hand-washing Day (GHD) to promote proper hand hygiene. It is an international hand-washing promotion campaign to motivate and mobilize people around the world to improve their hand-washing habit to decrease episodes of diarrhoea. It is used to ensure sufficient availability of soap and partnerships with local manufacturers will be used to promote this practice.

Global Hand-washing Day was originally created for children and schools but can be celebrated by anyone promoting hand-washing with soap. Each year, over 200 million people are involved in the celebrations in over 100 countries around the world. Global Hand-washing is endorsed by a wide array of governments, international institutions, civil society organizations, NGOs, private companies, and individuals.

In commemoration of the 2019 Global Hand-washing Day with the theme ‘Clean hands for all’, Procter & Gamble, the leading manufacturer of consumer goods in Nigeria screened the sixth episode of the series ACTIVATE to promote sanitation, hand-washing and clean water in the country.

The pre-screening of the documentary’s finale which held in Abuja served as a call to action for other global practices designed to create awareness and solutions for effective, sustainable change around the world.

Declaring the programme open, the Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu, underscored the need to prioritize hand-washing and sanitation issues in the country as it has enormous benefits for not just our environment but also improves quality of lives greatly.

“I have to commend P&G and its partners for this wonderful collaborative imitative and the assured support for such programs over the years. The Ministry of Water Resources wholly supports their effort and will continue to lend its voice in ways that are impactful,” he stated.

Commenting at the screening, the director, global relations and public policy, P&G Africa, Temitope Iluyemi said P&G was concerned with not just improving the well-being of people directly through the quality of its products, but also believed strongly in impacting the lives of the people who live in the countries it operates.

“The Activate series is one of Procter & Gamble’s numerous demonstrations that people are at the forefront of why we do what we do. Our goal is to promote a global culture and raise awareness of the benefits of hand washing with soap. Safe guarding our environment requires collective effort and we are happy to champion this cause and encourage as many people that are willing to spread the message. ACTIVATE is the result of people going out there to do the work,” she added.

Speaking on the strategic partnership to mobilize global action, the Africa director, Global Citizen, Chebet Chikumbu said: “From Mexico to Philippines to South Africa and Nigeria, global citizens are fighting inequality and extreme poverty in a variety of ways. The ACTIVATE series is a tool for empowerment for players involved on different scales. We are empowering the poor by amplifying their voices and providing them a platform to tell their stories. As these stories are transmitted, we are also empowering the recipients of these messages to go out into the world to make a lasting change, motivated and inspired by the stories they have heard.”

In 2008, the initiative to promote sanitation through hand-washing was launched with a global hand-washing day and it is now celebrated every year on October 15. Following this, P&G Nigeria has also kick-started another water-based initiative, ‘STOP THE GERMS, NOT THE KIDS’, in partnership with Safeguard to promote hand-washing amongst kids in Nigeria.

