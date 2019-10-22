Respect Constituted Authority – CSOs Tell NGOs

The Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Borno state has called on the United Nations (UN) Agencies , International organizations and other relevant agencies to always note that Nigeria is an independent country that is guided by its law hence respect to constituted authority is key towards achieving collective objectives.

The CSOs also said there is the need for the federal and state government to fill in the gap created by providing humanitarian support to the communities affected considering the recent suspension of some humanitarian organisations by the Nigerian military.

This was contained in a communique signed and issued by Amb Ahmed Shehu, the Chairman Network of Civil Society Organisations Borno state (NECSOB), after a one -day meeting with relevant stakeholders and made available to Journalists on Tuesday in Maiduguri .

The communique reads:” The meeting appreciated the role played by all humanitarian actors in providing support to the affected population, however considering the emerging issues that bothered on national security and humanitarian principles etc, the meeting urge Government at all level to draw a line and initiate a holistic process of effectively coordinating and streamlining all actors and support.

“The Traditional institutions should be given the desired recognition and responsibility in their communities so that they can play a vital role in peace and security in their domain.

“The meeting commended the Borno state Governor for compelling the presence of the traditional institution in the LGA and urge that full civil authority and presence should be ensured in communities so as to instill confidence and hope to the community members on return. The introduction of local security strategy by the governor has also gone a long way towards ensuring safety and security of the populace.

The communique said there is the need for urgent introduction of security check points in strategic locations leading to LGA, noting that the absence of such point in hot spots has exposed commuters and communities to further risk and attacks.

The communique said in other to reinforce community’s role in peace and security, there is the need for rapid response to intelligence report received from community members.

Continuing, the communique further reads:” The presence of military facilities and barrack within the communities has become a source of concern to community member, it attracts attack, create panic and apprehension and fringes on community members’ fundamental and human right hence such facilities should be situated at outskirts of the communities.

“Considering the findings from return survey conducted by the civil society organization and relevant stakeholders Return of IDP should be guided by the Kampala convention.

“The meeting urge the NEDC and the Ministry of Humanitarian affairs to step up and take their responsibilities in earnest.

It is observed that there is no better option to peaceful coexistence hence other options of ensuring such as dialogue should be explored.”

