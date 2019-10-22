Rivers: Court Remands Suspected Serial Killer In Prison Custody

A Rivers State High Court presided over by Hon. Justice Adolphus Enebeli, has remanded the suspected serial killer, Gracious David-West, in prison custody.

Recall that the Nigerian Police had on Monday arraigned tj the suspect before the same Court but he couldn’t take his plea following the non-availability of a lawyer to represent him.

The development is coming more than one month after David-West was arrested along the East-West Road by operatives of the Bori unit of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), while fleeing to Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

When he was paraded before newsmen at the Police headquarters in Port Harcourt, the suspect confessed to have killed about 15 girls in hotels in Rivers State and four other states before his arrest.

David-West was arraigned on a 10-count charge of murder, punishable under Section 319 (1) of the Criminal Code Cap 37 Vol. II, Laws of Rivers State of Nigeria 1999.

When he appeared before the Court yesterday, the suspect, who hails from Buguma City, headquarters of Asari-Toru local government area of Rivers State, pleaded guilty to nine out the 10 charges.

David-West insisted that he did not kill his last victim at a hotel located in the old Port Harcourt axis of the state capital, saying he only tied her hands and legs.

The suspect said: “I did not kill the last one at the hotel in Bende street, I only tied her hands and legs because I am a Christian. I am telling the court the truth because I want you to forgive me.”

The presiding judge, Enebeli ruled that in the eyes of the law, the suspect is still innocent until evidences proof the he is guilty, despite pleading guilty.

The judge also granted the application of the state counsel from the Ministry of Justice to take over the prosecution from the Nigerian Police legal team, after state counsel Chidi Boniface Ekeh invoked the power of Section 211 of the Criminal Code to take over the prosecution.

Enebeli adjourned to November 18, 21, 27, 29 and December 4, 2019 for definite hearing of the case.

Speaking to journalists outside the Court room, state counsel, Ekeh said the state took over the case to ensure justice is been given.

Speaking with journalists also, the counsel to the defendant, Vincent Chukwu, said the defendant is still innocent until it is proving by the prosecution.

