Terrain Poses Threat To Bayelsa Polls – CSOs

The difficult terrain of Bayelsa State posed a big threat to the conduct of the November 16, 2019 gubernatorial election, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) said.

According to the CSOs, 75 Percent of Bayelsa is on Water adding that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) must ensure that adequate speed boat is provided to the polls to start simultaneously at 8:00am on Election Day.

Speaking yesterday at a round – table on INEC’s preparedness and issues critical to the successful conduct of the Bayelsa Governorship Election, the Executive Director, Family Welfare Foundation, Yenegoa, Bayelsa state, Mr Torki Dauseye, said the commission is faced with a big challenge since speed boats were not enough.

“For the election to commence by 8am, the materials should be at the polling units by 7:00am.

“With the speed boat we have have, materials cannot go on time,” Dauseye said adding that while printed materials have been delivered to some strategic places including sensitization, said INEC was still faced with the challenge of shortage of speed boats.

“INEC needs to acquire more means of transportation like speed boat. The commission have to ensure that their personnel are at the polling units by 7am,” he said.

Another speaker, Ms Eniola Cole advises INEC to ensure that it counter fake news so that voters will have confidence in the commission.

According to Eniola, while politicians are strategizing for vote buying during the polls, she said some politicians have been making reckless statements which INEC needs to counter in order to retain voters confidence.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner for Bayelsa, Pastor Udo Tom, said the state has over 50 percent of youths adding that drugs are being abuse thereby posing a threat to the peaceful conduct of the election.

Tom who said INEC is doing all it can to ensure the election is free, fair, credible and acceptable, added that all materials have been delivered to the polling units.

“All the material have been batched to the polling units. We want the security agencies to ensure the environment is secure for the INEC staff,” Tom said revealing that the state which has about 923,000 registered voters, said 889,000 PVCs have been collected.

He said with 2,337 Smart Card Readers, 86 are faulty while 2, 251 of them are functional.

Speaking earlier, the chairman of the board of the Electoral Institute (TEI), Prince Solomon Adedeji Soyebi said the election is very important to the Commission and the Nation at large, being the first major election coming after the 2019 General Elections.

“Moreso that the Commission has promised Nigerians that things will be done differently in Kogi and Bayelsa.

The election will provide the Commission with yet another opportunity to test-run its policies, processes and new initiatives. Since the conduct and outcome of the 2019 General Elections, the Commission has done a lot to reorganize and strengthen its procedures and systems for better performance,” Soyebi said.

He said even though the conduct of the 2019 General Elections and the Commission’s performance had some challenges, said they can use the 2019 General Elections as a barometer for comparison with subsequent elections including the Bayelsa Governorship Election.

“Clearly, the Commission is not under any illusion about the many issues and challenges posed by the electoral process. Hence, efforts are being made to further strategically reposition the Commission and strengthen its capability for deliver successful elections in Bayelsa and Kogi States, especially that they will serve as test case on lessons learnt from the challenges of the 2019 General Elections and improvement for the future,”Soyebi added.

Also, the Director General (DG) of TEI, Dr Sa’ad Umar Idris said the commission has made several efforts to strengthen the integrity and credibility of the electoral processes which include among others the Use of Smart Card Reader (SCR) as the only means of voter accreditation, verification and authentication as against reverting to manual accreditation.

“Equally from the in-house, studies conducted by The Electoral Institute on behalf of the commission showed that the election were perceived by Nigerians as credible, but with challenges. Information gathered by the Commission after the 2019 General Elections from the various stakeholder engagements raised concern on the commission’s preparedness and electoral logistic designs. The postponement of the 2019 General Elections is to key in point. The Commission during the stakeholder meetings promised to make a difference in Bayelsa and Kogi Governorship Elections come November 16, 2019. This round table is a deliberate attempt by the commission to hear your perspective on the extent of the Commission’s preparedness and where you think there is need to reinvigorate the processes involved,” Idris added.

He said further: “I can happily report that all non-sensitive election materials required for the conduct of the elections have been supplied and deployed to the respective States. The essences is to give the states enough active window to distribute these materials timely.”

