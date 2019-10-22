NEWS
Turkey Threatens To Resume Offensive On Syria
Turkey’s president has threatened to resume an offensive in north-east Syria unless Kurdish fighters withdraw from the border before a ceasefire ends.
Up to 1,300 People’s Protection Units (YPG) militia members still had to pull back before 22:00 (19:00 GMT) on Tuesday, Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned.
Turkish troops and allied Syrian rebels attacked on 9 October to set up a 32km (20-mile) deep “safe zone” in Syria.
Mr Erdogan agreed to pause the assault last week at the request of the US.
A US-led multinational coalition relied on the YPG to battle Islamic State (IS) militants in Syria over the past four years, but the Turkish government views it as a terrorist organisation with links to a Kurdish rebel group fighting in Turkey.
The offensive began after President Donald Trump ordered US troops to leave the border area – a decision that was widely criticised by US lawmakers.
The UN says more than 176,000 people, including almost 80,000 children, have been displaced in the past two weeks in north-east Syria, which is home to some 3 million people.
Some 120 civilians have been killed in the battle, along with 259 Kurdish fighters, 196 Turkish-backed Syrian rebels and seven Turkish soldiers, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), a UK-based monitoring group.
Twenty civilians have also been killed in attacks by the YPG on Turkish territory, Turkish officials say.
On Thursday, US Vice-President Mike Pence persuaded Mr Erdogan to agree to pause the Turkish offensive for 120 hours to allow the US to “facilitate the withdrawal of YPG forces from the Turkish-controlled safe zone”. He also agreed to a permanent ceasefire upon completion of the YPG withdrawal.
Since then the ceasefire has largely held, despite what US officials have described as “some minor skirmishes”.
On Tuesday, Mr Erdogan told reporters in Ankara that the withdrawal of YPG fighters from the border area was “continuing”.
