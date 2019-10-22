We Did Not Shut Out Press From Legislative Business – Lawan

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday said the Red chamber did not shut out journalists from its legislative business.

According to Lawan, it was share misrepresentation of fact to say that journalists were not allowed to cover the budget defence sessions going on at the National Assembly.

Lawan, who was reacting to a report published in some dailies last week, said the press was not barred from the coverage.

“We need the press to tell Nigerians what we are doing. You (journalists) are our friends. That was a misunderstanding (of what happened),” Lawan said.

A statement issued by his Special Adviser on media, Ola Awoniyi, said it should be expected that journalists, at some point, may be excused from such meetings when sensitive issues that bother on national security are discussed.

“I want to assure Nigerians that whatever we do in this Senate and indeed in this National Assembly is in the best interest of Nigeria. We will not compromise on anything as far as the national interest is concerned,” Lawan added.

