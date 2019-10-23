10 Bag First Class As Kings University Holds Maiden Convocation

Ten out of the sixty-four graduating students of Kings University, Ode-Omu, Osun State will bag First Class degrees at its maiden convocation slated for tomorrow at the institution campus.

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Oladiran Famurewa disclosed this on Wednesday at the institution campus in Ode-Omu, Osun State during the institution Pre-convocation Press Conference.

According to him, forty-five of the graduating students will be awarded Second Class Upper degrees, eight in Second Class Lower division while one student will bag 3rd Class degree.

Professor Oladiran disclosed further that the best graduating student, Emerson Amanda Sopuruchi of the Faculty of Science, Department of Chemical Science and Biochemistry came out with 4.70 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA).

He disclosed further that the former Vice Chancellor, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Professor Michael Faborode will deliver the convocation lecturer titled “Adding Values to the Environment through Enterprising Graduates” at the event.

The Vice Chancellor said that the University has pursued an uncompromising standard in character and learning in global best practices adding that it has made efforts in putting in place the finest level of scholarship, versatility across discipline with impeachable team work and spirit.

“We have great efforts to strengthen our research to pursue product-oriented activities and also collaborate with industries in this respect. To this end, studies on biofuel using waste materials from the industry is ongoing with very promising outcome”

“Our Entrepreneurship and Skills Development Center are blazing the trail with two of our students Ladi Lawal and Feyi Babatope developing some products from local raw materials which we are trying to take to the next level” the Vice Chancellor posited.

