2020 Budget: N’Delta Ministry Seeks Additional Funds For Roads

The Ministry of Niger Delta has sought for more funds in the 2020 budget as special intervention for the construction and rehabilitation of critical roads and bridges within the region.

The minister, Sen Godswill Akpabio made the request yesterday during the budget defence with the House of Representatives committee on Niger Delta.

Akpabio informed the committee that some roads in the region are in very bad condition and some bridges have collapsed like the Elebele bridge in Bayelsa state.

He said the state of the roads is affecting economic activities in the region adding that “The critical state of these roads and bridges necessitated the quick intervention of the federal government to alleviate the sufferings of the affected communities and users of these roads and bridges”.

“The ministry is thereby requesting for additional funds as special intervention to accommodate these emergency repairs/rehabilitation of projects”, he stated.

Akpabio also lamented that no contract has been awarded by the ministry in the 2019 fiscal year since no release has so far been made.

“As at yesterday, unfortunately, we did not receive N1 for capital vote. In spite of all the proposals that very distinguished colleagues have said we should roll over; nothing was received in terms of cash release to back up the proposals”.

“So, we are hoping that the ministry of finance, budget and national planning will expedite action in the next few days to meet up the expectations. Initially, they promised that they will release N11 billion, later they said they will add N3 billion to it to make it N1 billion.

“We have not awarded a single contract. No capital project has been awarded in the ministry for 2019, because the proposals were not cash backed”, he disclosed.

The minister further reported that in view of the huge capital-intensive projects coupled with the dwindling budgetary allocations for the ministry that some of the projects had to be funded outside the ministry including sections 1-4 of the East-west roads that were moved to the Sovereign Investment Fund (SIF).

“From the foregoing, the ministry is requesting that the following mega projects in the sum of N38.774 billion, which are critical to the development of the region in line with the ERGP should be considered for funding outside the ministry’s capital budgetary allocation”

“Only N25.9 billion has been proposed for the ministry in the 2020 budget as against N35.879 allocated in 2019”, he added.

