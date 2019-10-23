Again, Another Torture Home Busted In Zaria

Another rehabilitation centre involved in in-human treatment to inmates in Zaria has been busted by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kaduna command.

The centre known as Mallam Aliyu Mai Adakan Salatul Fatih in Zaria had about 11 inmates, even as some of the victims chained in their legs and hand chains were rescued following intelligence gathering.

Parading the suspects, the deputy Commandant of NSCDC Kaduna command, Mr Nnegha Aloysious Onyema, disclosed that three of the inmates died following unbearable torture.

“We busted two of the centres at Limanchi corner and Marmara, all in Zaria and evacuated 11 inmates, ranging from 11-40 years old from the two centres while the operators in another centre released their inmates following information that other centres has been busted, though we arrested the operator “.

He said that the operators of the centre, five of whom have been arrested alongside the victims would be handed over to the Ministry of human services and social development for necessary actions and prosecution.

Kaduna State deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarebe who arrived the headquarters of the NSCDC Kaduna in company of the Commissioners for internal security and home affairs, Aruwan Samuel and that of human services and social development, Hajia Hafsat Baba condemned the in-human treatment against the inmates.

She took brief from the inmates who narrated their ordeal at the centre and same from the operator of the centre.

Speaking with newsmen, the deputy Governor assured that the government will take necessary actions against the operators while the victims will be provided necessary medical care before handing them over to their parents.

She urged parents to desist from taking their wards to such centres or will also be made to face the full wrath of the law.

One of the victims, Abdullahi Aliyu Ishola, 30, from Osun state said that a family member took him to the centre and he was suddenly chained in both legs and hands and ever since then, has been subjected to all manners of in-human treatment, including regular beating and food denials.

Ishola who said that he holds a National Diploma in Mass Communication from Ire Polytechnic in Osun state thanked God that they were finally rescued.

The operators of the centres however claimed that the inmates were brought to them by their parents for help, but denied beating them.

