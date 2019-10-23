Alaghodaro LOC Unveils Schedule For 2019 Summit

The Local Organising Committee for the 2019 Alaghodaro Summit has released programme of activities to mark the third-year anniversary of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration in Edo State, adding that the business summit will evaluate the administration’s achievements and propose ways to deepen their impact on Edo people and residents.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said the five-day event will commence with the women’s summit/Jumat service on Friday, 8th November, 2019.

According to him, the women summit will be followed by a golf tournament on Saturday, November 9, while a special thanksgiving service will take place on Sunday, 10 November, 2019. Also, the 2019 Alaghodaro will feature a two-day main event on Monday 11 and Tuesday 12, 2019, with the theme, “Delivering to the People, The Next Level”.

“The Women’s summit will present an opportunity for women groups to engage with relevant stakeholders and brainstorm on the government’s programmes as well as explore ways to contribute to efforts to drive inclusive social growth for women to improve their socio-economic conditions.

“The fair will also feature experts, businessmen, captains of industry and employers of labour and showcase the governor’s commitment to promoting social inclusion through intervention programmes on industrialization, jobs creation, affordable housing, reforms in basic education and primary health care.

“Over 100,000 jobs have been created directly and indirectly through EdoJobs, in addition to the several trainings that are ongoing to improve skills. The governor has achieved so much in the education sector with the EdoBEST (Basic Education Sector Transformation).”

Osagie stated that the first and second editions of the summit concentrated on attracting investment and human capacity development to Edo State, but the third edition would evaluate the progress made by the Obaseki-led administration and make projections for the future.

He added, “In the area of economic growth, Obaseki is emphasising production, industrialisation and working hard to have an independent source of electricity. He is emphasising technical education for our people and primary healthcare.”

