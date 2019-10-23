Briggs, Peller, Simon, Others For 2019 Indigenous Awards

All is set for the 3rd edition of Indigenous Merit Awards, an event that promotes creativity, culture and intelligence in Nigeria.

The organisation is set to honour and recognise known icons that have done excellently in various fields of endeavours in promoting indigenous creativity and content in the country and Africa at large.

A statement issued by the president, Indigenous Award Nigeria, Amb. Nwosu Clinton Augustine and made available to newsmen, said the 3rd edition would hold November 16, 2019 at Sheraton Hotel Abuja.

He explained that the awards would be given to those who have contributed immensely to indigenous greatness.

He thanked members of the public for nominating this year’s awardees, saying the event would be breath-taking as indigenous contents would be on display on the day.

Among the elites receiving the outstanding awards are Mr Uche Igbokwe , Mr Adewale Aladejana , Hon. Karu Simon Elisha, Queen Joy Oyakhilomen, Arome Bright Jekeli, Dr Safiya S. Musa, Mr Ndah David, Mr Egbita Abel, Adeleye Tolulope, Mrs Folashade Angela Samuels, Dickson A.O Akoh, Hon Dachung Bagos, Henrich Akomolafe, Hon Abubakar Kabiru, Hon Musa Umar Garo , Hon Babangida Alsan A Yakudima and Hon Kabiru Idris respectively.

Others include Amb Mike Ayapaye, chairman Mike-spring Group, Amb Anneozeng Ogozi Peters, founder AOA Foundation, Chief Hon. Dozie Nwankwo, Former member, Federal House Of Representatives and Prince Olatunji Olusoji, senior special assistant on special duties to the Delta State governor.

