CBN’s Commitment To Financial Inclusion

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has continued to sustain its cutting edge economic stimulus policies with the introduction of financial inclusion strategy. As expected, the National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS) initiative has started yielding positive results. The financial exclusion rate of adults has progressively improved from 46.3 per cent in 2010 to 41.6 per cent in 2016 and 36.8 per cent in 2018 as against the NFIS target of 20.0 per cent by 2020.

As part of the commitment to further enhance the level of financial inclusion in Nigeria and by implication sustain inclusive economic growth , the CBN Governor and Chairman of the National Financial Inclusion Steering Committee, Mr. Godwin Emefiele in his 5-year strategy (2019—2024) plan has defined a target of 95 per cent financial inclusion rate by 2024.The new target according to the Governor, calls on institutions to re-strategize and refocus initiatives, policies and schemes that will accelerate the pace of delivery of their respective financial inclusion efforts.

The NFIS is an integrated roadmap that provides clarity around set objectives, involves multiple stakeholders and actors, highlights key challenges and gaps in achieving financial inclusion, articulates the priority areas requiring key intervention, and focuses collective action on achieving desired outcomes.

Nigeria made significant progress in 2018 in her quest to take formal financial services to the unbanked and under-banked population. Between 2016 and 2018, banked population increased slightly from 38.3 per cent to 39.6 per cent (which translates to an increase of 1.3 percentage points). Excluded population also dropped slightly from 41.6 per cent in 2016 to 3 6 . 8 p e r c e n t i n 2 0 1 8 r e p re s e n t i n g 4 . 81 percentage point growth . On the gender gap, female exclusion rate dropped by 5.7 percentage points (46.6 per cent in 2016 versus 40.9 per cent in 2018), while male exclusion rate dropped by 4.3 percentage points (36.8 per cent in 2016 versus 32.5 per cent in 2018). The foregoing statistics are moderate progress the country has made in two years.

The NFIS document was revised as a follow-up to the review report approved in 2017. The Governing Committee approved the establishment of the Financial Inclusion Trust Fund with a contribution formula of 60 per cent (shared by CBN, PENCOM, SEC, NIMC and NDIC) and 40 per cent (shared amongst other Steering Committee members). Financial Inclusion State Steering Committee (FISSCO) was inaugurated in all 36 states of the Federation and FCT. There was also regional capacity building for FISSCO members to facilitate state level implementation of NFIS.

In deciding to put this policy again in the front-burner of financial policy discourse, especially as it concerns bank products’ consumers, CBN must have taken into consideration the fact that financial inclusion has continued to be recognised across the international financial system, in particular, among policy makers, researchers and development – oriented agencies as a strategy that has the capability to enhance and add value to the activities of all stakeholders in the financial system.

Again, the apex bank resumed implementation of the cashless policy of the bank aimed at encouraging and deepening financial inclusion through the use of alternative channels in line with global best practices.

In driving the strategy, some tools came in handy such as agent banking, tiered know-your-customer requirements, financial literacy, consumer protection and linkage banking. Also, the implementation of the MSME Development Fund’s credit enhancement programmes such as Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme (ACGS), Commercial Agricultural Credit Scheme (CACS), Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL), Refinancing and Rediscounting Facilities for SMEs, Small and Medium Enterprise Credit Guarantee Scheme and Entrepreneurship Development Centres enhanced the operation of the strategic policy.

It is noteworthy that the apex bank is working on the framework for consumer protection and has set up a Financial Inclusion Secretariat to coordinate the implementation of the strategy. The same modality must be set up urgently for consumer education if it has not been done already.

The revised National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS 2.0) places implementation focus on women, rural areas, youth, Northern Nigeria and Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).In order to address the above disenfranchised demography, financial Service Providers must now ensure that they understand the value proposition in catering to the unbanked and must actively and inten-tionally develop products that meet the needs of the unbanked, leveraging on experiences from informal financial service providers in rural regions.

There must now be a massive drive by stakeholders to ensure that customers are well educated on the products to ensure trust and uptake of the products. Digital Technology must remain on the front burner of financial inclusion efforts in order to leap frog and achieve 95 per cent Financial inclusion rate by 2024. Banking and mobile agents must be leveraged in order to reach remote and difficult to reach customers.

