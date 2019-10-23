Constitute Panel Based On Seniority, Frank Tasks CJN

A political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Timi Frank, has urged the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Tanko Muhammad, to stop unnecessary delay in constituting a Supreme Court panel to determine Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s case challenging the Presidential Tribunal ruling in favour of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Frank insisted that the CJN should constitute the Supreme Court panel based on the already established tradition of seniority.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday, the political activist frowned at the delay the constitution of the 7-man panel more than a month after the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) appealed the Presidential Tribunal’s judgement.

“The CJN must respect the normal tradition of following the order of seniority in selecting the justices. Even all the times the incumbent himself had approached the Supreme Court in the past, order of seniority was followed. The precedent is set contrary to the ongoing shopping for judges who will be favorable to the APC.

“If anything contrary to the tradition of order of seniority which we all know is allowed to happen, that will confirm that the CJN has bowed to the pressure from the presidency and that will also confirm the allegation made earlier by the CUPP.

