Court Grant Owners Of Katsina, Daura Torture Homes N1.3m Bail

A Katsina Magistrate Court, yesterday granted bail to the proprietor of Mallam Niga rehabilitation and reformation centre, Kofar Durbi quarters in Katsina state, Mallam Salisu Hamisu, 52, after six days in prison custody.

Mallam Salisu Hamisu, who is facing alleged wrongful confinement and assault charge, was ordered to be released on bail in the sum of N1 million and three sureties residing within the jurisdiction of the court, besides submitting his international passport to the court.

The presiding senior magistrate also ruled that one of the sureties should be at least a director in the civil service while the remaining two should be reasonable and reliable persons in the area.

The court adjourned the case to 14th November, 2019, for mention following the submission of the police prosecutor, ASP Sani Ado, that the accused person, who pleaded not guilty of the offence, was still under investigation.

Similarly, another Magistrate Court, in Katsina, also granted bail yesterday to the three alleged operators of a rehabilitation centre in Daura after seven-day remand in prison.

The Katsina Chief Magistrate , in a short ruling on the bail applications of the alleged operators of Daura torture home, Mallam Bello Abdullahi (78), Habib Bello (28) and Abba Abubakar (16), held that the applications were granted on merit in the sum of N100, 000 and a surety each in like sum in cognizance of the constitutional provisions and the relevant laws.

Chief Magistrate Nuradden Abdullahi, who also ordered that each of the three sureties should have an evidence of a landed property in their places of abode, adjourned the case to 13th November, 2019, for mention.

Police prosecutor, ASP Lawal Kaorau, had told the court that the accused persons were arraigned on 15th October, 2019, on a three- count charge of criminal conspiracy, wrongful confinement and cruelty to children contrary to the penal code.

The defendants equally pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge during their arraignment last week and applied for their bail, but was opposed by the prosecutor, thus the adjournment for the ruling delivered yesterday.

