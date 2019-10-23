NEWS
Court Remands Labourer For Allegedly Defiling 6-year-old Girl
A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered that a 19-year-old labourer, Bashiru Ibrahim, who allegedly defiled a six-year-old girl, be remanded in a correctional facility, pending legal advice.
Magistrate Lukman Sidi who refused to take the plea of Ibrahim, ordered the police to return the case file to the Kaduna State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.
“Because of the sensitivity of the case, it is difficult to grant bail, the case file should be duplicated and sent to the office of the DPP for advice,” he said.
He has adjourned the case until Nov. 12 for mention.
The defendant, who is a resident of Jere in Kaduna, is being tried for alleged unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor.
The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Chidi Leo, told the court that the matter was transferred to Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (CIID) from Jere Kaduna on Sept. 29.
Leo said that in the course of investigation, the defendant voluntarily confessed to committing the crime.
He said the offence contravenes the provisions of Section 209 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law 2017. (NAN)
