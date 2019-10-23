CRIME
Court Remands Tricyclist Over Alleged Murder
A tricycle operator, Sulaimon Opeyemi, who allegedly stabbed a man to death with knife, was, on Wednesday, arraigned before an Igbosere High Court, Lagos.
Opeyemi is facing trial on a two-count charge bordering on conspiracy to commit murder and murder, preferred against him by the Lagos State government.
The state counsel, Mr Babatunde Sunmonu, told the court that the defendant and others at large committed the alleged offences on April 2, 2018 at Adeniji Adele area of Lagos Island.
The prosecutor said that Opeyemi unlawfully killed one Soji Arepo by stabbing him with knives and cutlasses.
He said that the offences contravened Sections 223 and 233 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.
The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendant in prison.
“In view of the defendant’s plea, may he be remanded in custody and a trial date be given,” Sunmonu prayed the court.
The defendant’s counsel, Mr C. J. Jakponna, told the court that the defendant was a victim of the incident.
Justice Adedayo Akintoye remanded the defendant in prison and thereafter adjourned the case until Dec. 9 for hearing. (NAN)
