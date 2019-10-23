Create Access To Polluted Sites, Centre Urges Ogoni Communities

A nongovernmental organisation, African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development (CentreLSD) has urged communities affected in the polluted Ogoni Land to cooperate with government to facilitate clean up in the area by creating access to the sites for the remediation process.

Acting executive director of the centre, Mr Monday Osasah, made this call at a quarterly press briefing on achieving a healthy and sustainable environment in the Niger Delta yesterday in Abuja.

He commended government for the effort it has made so far in addressing the environmental challenges in the Niger Delta, stressing the need for a multi-stakeholder approach and engagement in achieving the feat, adding the cleanup of Ogoni land and the Niger Delta remain an issue of social justice.

“This support by the relevant stakeholders has become important in the light of the recent development in the oil and gas sector, where oil is said to have been discovered in some other parts of the country. We fear that the development might increase the scope of work of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Restoration Project (HYPREP) and further cause its polarization that ultimately could cause a lull in the cleanup of Ogoni land and the Niger Delta.

“Stakeholders we think, should leverage on the commitment made by the President in his Independence Day speech and commit in a more nuanced way to playing their role in the clean up process. Communities in Ogoni land should re-commit to collaborations and pave way for access to polluted sites that require urgent attention of HYPREP and its contractors to carry out their duties as expected,” he said.

Osasah represented by the centre’s senior programme officer, Lawal Amodu, pointed out the current reality in terms of the emerging oil-bearing communities across the country makes the engagement very rife, stressing that stakeholders must seize the moment to cooperate with government, its agencies and other interested parties in discharging their role creditably.

He commended HYPREP for collaborating with the Rivers State Ministry of Water Resources to carry out the assessment of existing water facilities with a view to revamping them and also establish new facilities where required, even as he recommended the expansion of the collaboration to include constant and regular water supply to all impacted communities.

Osasah also encouraged HYPREP to set up civil society desk to pave way for nuanced information sharing to keep the civil populace abreast of happenings on the issue of clean up.

