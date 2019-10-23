Cross River To Buy Up Excess Agro Produce To Check Post Harvest Losses

Cross River State government says it has concluded arrangements to buy up all excess agricultural produce by farmers in the state, particularly those from the northern senatorial district of the state, to check post- harvest losses.

The state governor, Prof Ben Ayade stated this while unveiling programs of activities for the northeast agro cultural festival held annually by the people of northern senatorial district (Ayade’s senatorial district).

The governor who tried to shade more light on the programs of activities said that with the buying of excess produce by state government, he believes that able body youths will have the encouragement to take to farming. Represented by the Senior Special Assistant, Event Marketing Content Development and Tourism, Mr Noel Ugbong, governor Ayade said that time has come when everyone from the state and his senatorial district must have to key into the federal government’s agriculture revolution programs for food security in the country.

He said that with the north east festival, hardworking farmers from the senatorial zone will be rewarded by the government through mouth-watering prizes to spur them for greater productivity.

The event which has as its theme: “Humanity: uniting the people and increasing production” featured a series of events that will build up to the grand finale on November 30th this year.

Ayade said, “The State government has concluded plans to buy up all surplus agricultural products displayed at the festival to check post-harvest losses and enhance the prosperity of the people.

“Also, in the attempt to bring out the ingenuity of the people of Northern Cross River, the State government has instituted mouth-watering prizes for the best agricultural innovation in this year’s Northfest.”

