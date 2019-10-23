NEWS
Cultism: Lawmaker Calls For Calm, Peace In C/River Community
Mr Hilary Bisong, lawmaker representing Boki 2 State Constituency in the Cross River House of Assembly, has condemned the cult attack which claimed the lives of four youths in Osokom area of Boki Local Government Area in Cross River.
Bisong, in a statement issued on Wednesday in Calabar, described the act as barbaric and painful, urging youths in the area to embrace unity and peaceful co-existence among them.
He lamented the act of youths carrying arms and other weapons to kill their fellow youth as wickedness and abominable.
The lawmaker said that the tragic incident happened at a time where peace had fully returned to the area and economic activities were booming.
He explained that series of meetings had been held with security agencies in the state with a view to arrest the perpetrators of the act and bring them to justice.
“I want to call on youths in the area to shun all forms of violence and social vices by laying down their arms for peace to reign.
“No meaningful development can thrive in a crisis prone area, hence the need for the youths to exhibit peace, love and tolerance,” he said.
He gave assurance that security agencies were working assiduously to foster peace in the area and to also checkmate the activities of various groups.
He condoled with the families of the deceased, assuring them that they would get justice through the legal way.
News Agency of Nigeria reports that the police had confirmed the killing of four youths in the area on the night of Oct. 21. (NAN)
