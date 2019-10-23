FG Raises The Bar In Anti-corruption War

The federal government yesterday scaled up its anti-corruption war and won judicial battles against some top public servants and a political appointee, whose cases were brought before the courts in Lagos and Abuja.

In their separate rulings, the courts ordered that 32 properties in five states and Abuja, which were illegally acquired by the accused be forfeited to the federal government.

The two former officials, who were affected by the court orders, were former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina and Kola Aluko, an oil marketer and an associate of the former minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Allison-Madueke.

In the Maina case, Justice Folashade Giwa Ogunbanjo of the Federal High Court, Abuja authorised the federal government to take over 23 of his properties, which were adjudged to be fraudulently acquired.

This came as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said that it would arraign him on Friday before Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

EFCC spokesperson, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, said that the anti-graft agency would arraign Maina on a 12-count charge of money laundering, operating fictitious bank accounts, and fraud.

Also to be arraigned that day in the same court on a separate but similar charges is his son, Faisal.

Justice Ogunbanjo’s forfeiture pronouncement was sequel to the ex-parte motion filed by the EFCC, which sought the interim forfeiture of Maina’s properties to the government pending the completion of its investigations.

The affected properties are located in Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Kaduna, Sokoto, and Borno States.

In its application, the EFCC also sought an order of the court to publish a newspaper advertisement on the properties to enable anyone who has any reason on why they should not be forfeited to the federal government to indicate with prove of non-forfeiture application.

The commission’s motion was supported by a 30-paragraph affidavit, which it brought pursuant to Section 17 of Anti-Money Laundering Act.

In Lagos, Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court ordered the interim forfeiture of three landed properties belonging to Aluko to the federal government.

Liman gave the order following an ex -parte application filed and argued by counsel to the EFCC, Mr Rotimi Oyedepo.

The anti-graft agency gave the value of the landed properties located in Abuja and Lagos as $73 million and N350 million.

The anti-graft body listed the properties as Plots 3389, 3390, House 2, Margaret Thatcher Close, Asokoro Cadastral Zone, Abuja as well as Avenue Towers, Plot 1391 Tiamiyu Savage Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The EFCC said that Plots 3389 and 3390 in Abuja were bought by Aluko for N350million and $18million, respectively, adding that the Lagos property was acquired at the cost of $55million.

The commission maintained that the funds used to buy the properties were reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities.

Oyedepo had told the judge that Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act No. 14, 2016 empowered the court to make forfeiture orders.

He said: “The properties sought to be attached are reasonably suspected to be proceeds of an unlawful diversion from the federal government of Nigeria.

“That the respondent’s known and provable lawful income is far less than the properties sought to be forfeited to the federal government of Nigeria,” he stated.

An EFCC operative, Sambo Mayana, also declared in an affidavit attached to the application that the anti-graft agency investigated Aluko after receiving from Debo Adeniran, the executive chairman of the Coalition Against Corrupt Leaders, “a damning intelligence report and a petition alleging fraud, lack of transparency and unethical conduct in the transfer of production rights in the Oil Mining Leases (OMLs) against the respondent and his cronies.

Mayana said: “That there are suspicious financial transactions involving the 1st respondent, KAA and Atlantic Energy Holding Limited based in the British Virgin Island.

“That the company, in the course of three years, received large suspicious transfers from two sister companies, namely: Atlantic Energy Drilling Concept Limited and Atlantic Energy Brass Development Limited, based in Nigeria,” he added.

After granting the forfeiture order, Justice Liman directed the EFCC to publish it in a national newspaper.

He adjourned the matter till November 12, 2019, to allow anyone interested in the properties to appear before him to show why they should not be permanently forfeited to the government.

EFCC Budgets N30bn To Fight Corruption

In order to effectively wage the anti-corruption war in 2020, the EFCC has budgeted N30 billion for its activities and logistics in the incoming year. The figure represents an increment of about N10 billion from the 2019 budget of N20.715 billion.

While defending the 2020 budget of the EFCC before the Senate yesterday, the commission’s chairman, Mr Ibrahim Magu, said that the agency’s total budget envelope for next year is N30.921 billion.

He said that personnel cost​ is N24.999 billion, overhead cost N3.600 billion, and capital expenditure is N2.321 billion.

The total budget, according to him, represents a 49.26 per cent increase over the 2019 appropriation of N20.715billion.

The increase is solely attributable to the rise in proposed personnel cost from N14.106 billion to N24.999 billion in 2020.

Magu said: “The increase is to fund the full salary and allowances of the 329 assistant detective superintendents who completed their training in August 2019 as well as the 295 assistant detective inspectors who are expected to complete their training in November 2019. The commission intends completing the final phase of presidential approval granted in 2016 to recruit 2,250 officers of various categories over a three-year period.

“The overhead budget envelope for 2020 is pegged at N3.600 billion, same as it was in 2019. In accordance with the envelope, this provision will be prioritised the following areas: Maintenance of office building/residential – N84 million, local travel and tour – N74.14 million, insurance premium(Group Life, Fire and Peril) – N650 million, legal services – N201.13 million, motor vehicle fuel cost – N83.2 million, publicity and advertisement – N110 million,” Magu said.

He explained that “in the 2019 financial year, a total sum of N20 billion was appropriated for the commission. This was further broken down into: Personnel cost ​-​ N14.106 billion, overhead cost – N3.6billion, capital – N3.008 billion​.

“However, the total release as at the end of September 2019 was N11.098 billion representing 53.57 per cent of total appropriation. The releases so far include the following: ​Personnel cost​ -​ N9.657 billion, overhead cost​ -​ N1.500 billion, and capital – Nil.

“Of the N11.098 billion released so far, N10.998 billion representing 99 per cent has been fully utilised as detailed in the summary of 2019 budget performance attached,” Magu said.

On the EFCC’s performance in 2019, Magu said that from January to September, the commission made monetary recoveries for both the federal government and third party recoveries in the following sums: N64.721billion, $14.030 million, £4.644 million, €53,325.

“The commission secured 312 convictions in 2018 and 882 convictions between January and October, 2019 which represent over 200 per cent improvement in less than one year.

“Notable role in assisting Nigeria to secure temporary reprieve in the $9.6billion Process and Industrial Developments Limited arbitral award against Nigeria by a United Kingdom (UK) commercial court. This followed the commission’s investigation and consequent arraignment of P&ID Limited and P& ID Nigeria Limited on charges of fraud, intent to defraud and dealing in petroleum products without licence. Their representatives pleaded guilty to the charges, leading to the court ordering the closure of the companies and the forfeiture of their properties to the federal government. Handover of some recovered properties to government agencies for use as office. Notable beneficiaries are the Voice of Nigeria, North East Development Commission and the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management,” he said.

To the credit of the EFCC, Magu also cited “collaboration with international law enforcement agencies through joint operations and exchange of intelligence, most notably the ‘Operation Rewired’ between the EFCC and the United States (US) Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). It was a coordinated effort to disrupt Business Email Compromise (BEC) schemes that are designed to intercept and hijack wire transfers from businesses and individuals. The operation resulted in the seizure of nearly $2.4 million, and the disruption and recovery of approximately $14 million in fraudulent wire transfers.

“Also worthy of mention is the ‘Operation Triangle’, which saw the Italian police and the EFCC working closely in the fight against international cybercrime and making it possible to dismantle a cell of trans-national criminal group operating in all the five continents. EFCC in close cooperation with the Italian National Police as well as Spanish, Polish, English, Belgian, Georgian, Turkish and Cameroonian police, with the support of Europol and Interpol, and the coordination of Eurojust, carried out extensive investigations which resulted in the arrest of 62 individuals, seizure of 40,000 Euros, 30 smart phones, 10 tablets and 15 personal computers,” Magu said.

The EFCC boss said that they played critical roles in reducing voter inducement in the last general elections through vigorous sensitisation of stakeholders and participation in election monitoring during the governorship and presidential polls.

“It was an unprecedented move that discouraged the open buying and selling of votes and sundry financial malpractices at polling stations and collation centres,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) has said that Nigeria budget could be cut by N1 trillion if it was adequately scruitinised.

NFIU director and chief executive officer, Moddibo Hamnan Tukur, who stated this yesterday, demanded that the salaries of the operatives of the agency be captured as sub-head under the yearly expenditure profile of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

During the budget defence of the NFIU before the Senate Committee on Anti-corruption and Financial Crimes, said that since agency is now domiciled in CBN albeit as an autonomous organisation, its salary structure and condition of service should reflect that of the CBN 100 per cent.

According to him, though the request was made to that effect by NFIU to the President in line with its establishment Act, it was partially honoured by him, which, he charged the committee to look into.

He said: “When we were with the EFCC as an intelligence unit, the condition of service and salary applicable to operatives of the commission were fully extended to us. When we were moved to the CBN as stipulated by the Act, we expected the same operational and management procedure to follow fully, which is not the case at present.

“We firmly believe that this can be done if the apex bank captures our personnel costs as a sub-head under their expenditure profile on yearly basis,” he said

Tukur added that operatives of the agency needed to be well remunerated to avoid being consumed by temptations that come their way on daily basis as regard millions of dollars being tracked from fraudulent sources where they are smuggled into Nigeria’s financial system.

“A lot of money is being taken out of the energy sector within the radius of billions of dollars but we are leaving up to the task of tracking and frustrating the financial fraud in line with our primary responsibility of assets tracing and tracking,” he said .

He lamented that of the N1.1billion capital vote appropriated for the agency in 2019, only N400 million had just be promised to be released to it this week, which according to him, translated into zero per cent implementation for now .

Tukur therefore appealed to the committee chaired by Senator Suleiman Kyari (APC Kaduna North) to help NFIU push for the approval of its 2020 capital budget component of N4.2billion.

A member of the committee, Senator Adedayo Adeyeye (APC Ekiti South), described the capital budget of the agency for 2020 as too ambitious having not being adequately funded in 2019

He advised the NFIU to think outside the budgetary provisions in raising money through grants from international donors.

NASS Drums Support For Anti-Graft Agencies

Meanwhile, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has pledged that the National Assembly would support the anti-corruption agencies to check the vice across board.

He advocated for a syllabus on the teaching of corruption subjects in both primary and secondary schools.

Lawan said: “The 9th Senate and indeed the National Assembly is set to support the anti-corruption agencies to the best of its ability to enable us eradicate the malaise.”

He gave the assurance in Abuja yesterday when he opened the third EFCC national capacity building workshop for justices and judges in collaboration with the National Judicial Institute (NJI).

Lawan said: “What we face today in the area of corruption requires that all hands must be on deck to fight it. And we are determined to work with other arms of government to fight it.

“It is a fight that should be fought by all and we are ready to initiate moves that will help in ensuring we succeed in the fight. We are also continuously prepared to support agencies like the EFCC and professionals like the justices and judges always,” Lawan said.

He said that the justices and judges need all the ethical, moral and institutional support to be exemplary in the discharge of their duties.

ICPC Declares Obono-Obla Wanted

On its part, the ICPC has declared the sacked chairman of the Special Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property (SPIP), Mr Okoi Ofem Obono-Obla, wanted due to his failure to appear before it to answer questions on allegations of fraud and corruption.

ICPC spokesperson, Rasheedat Okoduwa, said that Obono-Obla faces several allegations from members of the public on his role as head of the panel.

She explained that the commission received petitions accusing him of abuse of office, falsification of admission records, living above his income and collection of gratification from suspects under his investigation.

Obono-Obla is also facing allegations of abusing the guidelines governing the panel by investigating unauthorised petitions and prosecuting suspects without recourse to the office of the attorney-general of the federation.

The ICPC said that it had conducted a series of investigations on the allegations with preliminary findings showing that some provisions of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 and extant laws of Nigeria had been violated by Obono-Obla.

Consequently, the ICPC extended several invitations to him, which he failed to honour without giving any reason.

Attempts to track and make him appear before the commission also failed, forcing the ICPC to contact other law enforcement agencies for assistance on his whereabouts.

One of such contact has yielded results as records from the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) showed that Obono-Obla had travelled out of the country.

The NIS records revealed that he left Nigeria for an undisclosed place on 17th August, 2019, through the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja and has not returned two months after.

