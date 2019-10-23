ENTERTAINMENT
Film Producer Unveils Studio In Lagos
In a bid to boost the film and entertainment industry, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Jodessy Mega Visuals Limited, Jude Richard has opened a state of the art studio in Ijegun area of Lagos.
At the unveiling of the studio recently, the Imo State-born producer and entertainment guru recalled the challenges he went through and what prompted him to embark on the project of setting up a modern studio.
“The challenges and problems I have in film production came from the marketer. You will give them films and they will sell and not pay, it was like you are having a battle with them, and I said to myself why am I doing this, why can’t I do it myself, and so I gathered some actors and upcoming ones and began to do it myself. I took to online and YouTube,” Richard said.
He explained that coping with online tasks was problematic and he did a rethink. “The challenge is if you don’t make a good movie you might not make the money. Opening my new office and my YouTube channels is all about so many things – collecting contents from other people, instead of me producing my own films now and taking them to YouTube channels I will bring them to my own and also collect from others too.
“I have actors like Francis. I have Damilola Adegbero, I have Jerry Smart, he is one of my actor, Joy Patrick also. We are having a project and we are looking at going into location after this event; we will be having star actors like Anta Laniya, Francis among other,” he said.
Richard added: “Film industry in Nigeria is okay, initially it was not okay when the marketers were on top, then you will see somebody struggle to make money to produce movie and after producing the movie, he would take it to a marketer and at the end of it all they will tell you stories. Movie business is good in Nigeria if you know what you are doing. What I’m saying is movie industry is profitable in Nigeria now, if you know what you are doing.”
MOST READ
Sex For Grade: Kaduna University Sets Up Investigative Committee
Google Map Adds New Features To Manage Traffic In Lagos
10 Bag First Class As Kings University Holds Maiden Convocation
Sanwo-Olu Tasks Women On Lagos Development Agenda
Another 26 FRSC Officials Arrested For Extortion – ICPC
DPR Seals Filling Station, 9 Pumps In Maiduguri
2020 Budget: We Are Sticking To Deadline Of Defence — Gbajabiamila
MOST POPULAR
-
OPINION14 hours ago
As Prof Ibrahim Garba Quits The Stage As ABU VC
-
BUSINESS14 hours ago
Smuggled Vehicles: Customs Opens Window For Duty Payment
-
OPINION14 hours ago
Kogi 2019: Why Yahaya Bello Must Be Re-elected
-
COVER STORIES19 hours ago
FG Raises The Bar In Anti-corruption War
-
COVER STORIES19 hours ago
Labour Charges State Councils To Commence Dialogue With Govs
-
COVER STORIES19 hours ago
Shift Focus To Local Production, Emefiele Tells Investors
-
OPINION14 hours ago
Buhari: President For The Vulnerable
-
OPINION14 hours ago
NFIU Guidelines: An Anti-corruption Czar’s Battle With Wounded Lions