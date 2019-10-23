Film Producer Unveils Studio In Lagos

In a bid to boost the film and entertainment industry, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Jodessy Mega Visuals Limited, Jude Richard has opened a state of the art studio in Ijegun area of Lagos.

At the unveiling of the studio recently, the Imo State-born producer and entertainment guru recalled the challenges he went through and what prompted him to embark on the project of setting up a modern studio.

“The challenges and problems I have in film production came from the marketer. You will give them films and they will sell and not pay, it was like you are having a battle with them, and I said to myself why am I doing this, why can’t I do it myself, and so I gathered some actors and upcoming ones and began to do it myself. I took to online and YouTube,” Richard said.

He explained that coping with online tasks was problematic and he did a rethink. “The challenge is if you don’t make a good movie you might not make the money. Opening my new office and my YouTube channels is all about so many things – collecting contents from other people, instead of me producing my own films now and taking them to YouTube channels I will bring them to my own and also collect from others too.

“I have actors like Francis. I have Damilola Adegbero, I have Jerry Smart, he is one of my actor, Joy Patrick also. We are having a project and we are looking at going into location after this event; we will be having star actors like Anta Laniya, Francis among other,” he said.

Richard added: “Film industry in Nigeria is okay, initially it was not okay when the marketers were on top, then you will see somebody struggle to make money to produce movie and after producing the movie, he would take it to a marketer and at the end of it all they will tell you stories. Movie business is good in Nigeria if you know what you are doing. What I’m saying is movie industry is profitable in Nigeria now, if you know what you are doing.”

