FISSAN Laments Hijacking Of Nigerian Jobs In Oil, Gas Sector

The Fitters Senior Association of Nigeria ( FISSAN) has lamented the hijack of jobs meant for Nigerians and called on the federal government to look into how Nigerians are being short-changed in employment in the oil and gas sector.

The association in statement signed by the general secretary of FISSAN, Comrade Morrister Idibra said Nigerian jobs have been hijacked by foreigners.

The statement called for government’s urgent intervention in order not to worsen the unemployment crisis in the country.

“For the past four years, there have been quite some projects in the oil and gas industry of our economy that could have provided job for us fitters and other skilled workers like the welders, erectors, Scalfolders and the rest which ultimately would have lifted the living standard of Nigerians with all its multiplier effects. But it is so sad to note that, while the government celebrates the success of these projects as boost to the economy, the volume of Nigerians employed is not considered.

“Samsung Heavy Industries handled EGINA project for Total Nigeria Unlimited wherein part of the fabrication was done at LADOL in Lagos. It might interest you to know that over 80 per cent of Fitters and other skilled labour employment was given to foreigners. Every effort to get Nigerians employed never saw the light of the day”, the statement said.

It also said the celebrated Dangote fertilizer plant and Petroleum Refinery Project in Lagos have foreigners doing almost every job to the detriment of Nigerians who are ably qualified but are not considered for employment.

The association also said that Sterling Global Oil Company operates an LPG project in Kwale Delta State which has employed about 500 persons out of about 350 are fitters and welders, but sadly only one fitter and two welders are Nigerians, while rest are foreigners.

According to FISSAN all effort to reverse this ugly trend through the Nigerian Content and Monitoring Board, National Assembly and others have failed to address this unfortunate situation.

According to the association whenever government functionaries schedule visit to the site, the management will always hide these foreigners in their offices within the yard and hire some persons who they will present as Nigerians that are doing the work, adding that those government officials visiting never cared to know from the unions’ leadership if the required personnel are employed citing the delegation of government that visited on October 17, 2019.

“We got to know about the government visitation when our members noticed management hiding these foreigners in offices within the yard and decided to inform the visiting team the activities of the company. Regrettably the visiting team refused to listen to us and left with the impression that foreigners are not on site”, the association said. FISSAN said this situation needs urgent attention and intervention.

“You need to find out the information given before permits were granted these foreigners? Did they genuinely enter this country? What is the rationale for preference for foreigners when there are ably qualified Nigerians? Much more Sir, who are the individuals and officers responsible for this gross violation of our statutes?

“Is this in agreement with the executive Order No 5 of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria?

“If this is not economic sabotage and deliberate disregard of the policies and programmes of the federal government then we do not think any other actions fall within this category”, the association concluded.

