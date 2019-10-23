FMBN Pays N31bn To 273, 485 Retirees

The Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) has disclosed that the bank refunded about N31.1 billion to 273, 485 retirees contributing to the National Housing Fund (NHF), just as N28.9 billion was disbursed to 27, 247 as housing micro-loans to contributors.

The managing director of FMBN, Arc Musa Dangiwa stated this in his presentation titled, “The Search for Sustainable Housing: How Do We Integrate Government Assist Funds in the Development of Middle-income Houses”, during the just concluded housing fair in Abuja.

He pointed out that 13, 750 mortgages worth N32 billion was refinanced under mortgage-backed bond programme on sale of non-essential residential houses in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), through federal government monetization policy.

The MD noted that the future growth and development of the housing sector especially the mortgage sub-sector is predicated on expanding housing access and affordability for the middle class, adding that empowering the middle-income earners would create a wealthy society.

Dangiwa likened the USA, Singapore and other world economies where empowering the middle class through homeownership became the surest avenue for economic development, that was driven by production and constructive consumption.

He disclosed that government’s contribution is key towards the provision of incentives, smart subsidies, policy direction, political will, funding and optimal macro-economic conditions.

The MD however recommended the adoption of a multi-dimensional approach to housing finance in the country, saying that continued integration of government assist-funds in the development of low/medium income housing in Nigeria would gradually reduce the housing deficit.He harped on the need to strengthen government institutions providing assist funding by recapitalizing FMBN to N500 billion and improving NHF scheme to attract investments by designated financial institutions as provided by the NHF act.

Dangiwa sought for collaboration between national and sub-national governments in making lands available for housing development and improving land transaction processes more efficiently.

He solicited for enhanced partnership between housing agencies across the housing delivery value chain.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

