Gombe Gets 3 More Commissioner Nominees

Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has forwarded names of three commissioner nominees to the state House of Assembly.

The governor had recently forwarded the names of 18 commissioner nominees to the state House of Assembly for screening.

The 18 commissioner nominees had been screened, and are awaiting their portfolios.

The new commissioner nominees are, Alhaji Mohammed Danladi Adamu, Alhaji Shehu Ibrahim Madugu and Alhaji Nasiru Mohammed Aliyu.

The new commissioner nominees are to be screened by the state Assembly.

The new development is sequel to the pruning down of the state’s ministries from 27 to 21.

Checks by LEADERSHIP indicated that the governor forwarded the names, shortly before embarking on an official trip to Russia.

Yahaya, LEADERSHIP learnt, will also hand out portfolios to the commissioner nominees when he returns from Russia.

The governor had trimmed down the state’s ministries with the sole aim of cutting cost of governance.

Yahaya had been lamenting over the lean resources of the state due to huge debt, which he said he inherited from the immediate past government of Ibrahim Dankwambo.

