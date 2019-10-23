NEWS
Gov Buni Revives Dormant Damaturu Sack Factory
Three months after visiting Damaturu woven sack factory closed down eight years ago due to lack of equipment and operational challenges, Yobe State governor, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni has resuscitated the factory with a view to creating employment opportunities and diversifying the state’s economy.
This is the third state owned factory that received the attention of the Governor Buni since inception few months ago as the two others Potiskum flourmills and Aluminum companies have also reached advanced stages of resuscitation.
The general manager, Damaturu Woven Sack Factory, Engineer Shuaibu Gadaka said all moribund equipment of the factory has been replaced with new ones while others were overhauled assuring that in the next two weeks all the needed raw materials for the production of all kinds of sacks would be supplied.
The general manager said the resuscitation of the factory which includes supply of modern equipment from abroad followed approvals of all requests of the management of the company amounting to N78.7million by Governor Buni after visiting the factory on July 2, 2019.
“His Excellency gave us executive directives to forward our request on how to resuscitate the factory immediately after the visit and as I am talking to you our G.T line known as extruder or producing unit, hangers, looms or woven machine, sack lamination machine, belling machine, four colour producing machine and control penal of the factory are all functional and ready for production,” he said.
The general manager further disclosed that the company has been provided with a brand new digital 500KVA generating plant in addition to connection to the national grid with new 500KVA capacity transformer installed at the factory.
He commended Governor Buni for imbibing the idea of resuscitating all moribund state owned industries adding that apart from employment generation it would also enhance the revenue generation of the state.
Engineer Gadaka said as an agrarian state, the woven sack factory would work towards meeting the storage needs of the farmers in Yobe and beyond.
