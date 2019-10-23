Group Empowers 600 Borno IDPs With Equipment, Supplies

A non-governmental organisation, Search For Common Ground (SFCG) , in collaboration with UN Women and government of Japan has empowered 600 internally displaced persons (IDPs) living in camps and host communities in Jere and Mafa local government areas of Borno state with livelihood equipment.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony on Wednesday in Maiduguri, Tamwakat Golit , Gender Specialist working on Strengthening resilience project for SFCG , said the essence of the project is to distribute equipment and supplies, with regard to supporting of Women that were trained in Jere and Mafa to enable them start up an income generating activities , based on previous training carried out to them on the skills they wanted to learn.

Golit noted that some of the IDPs comprising vulnerable women, choose either sewing, knitting, soap production, confectionery making among others during the training.

She said:” The activities today is basically, to provide them with equipment and supplies that will support them start micro businesses in their communities to enable them start their own livelihood and that of their communities.

“It is implemented by SFGC, in partnership with the ministry for women Affairs and UN Women with funding from the government of Japan.

“Basically, we selected vulnerable women that were assessed from the IDPs camps who were affected by the insurgency and also women in host communities.

“After training, these selected women were grouped into cooperative groups and registered them with the ministry of commerce and industry and also with the ministry of poverty alleviation.

“So in all in Borno state, we have a total of 26 cooperative with 20 women in each cooperative group, with the hope of expanding it to 30 women per cooperative group”, Golit added.

She said the women are not only empowered, but are also going to be trained on leadership and conflict transformation , hoping that they will become change agents in their communities to advocate for gender equality.

Items distributed to the women included grinding machines, sewing machines, knitting machines, soap making equipment among others.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

