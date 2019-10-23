How Long Is Long Enough Moment Of Silence?

On the 3rd of July 2011, Titilayo Arowolo, a young female banker, was murdered by her husband in what is one of the worst known cases of domestic violence in Nigeria.The banker was reportedly stabbed multiple times by her jobless husband, rendering her young child motherless.

A pathologist, Dr S.S Soyele, conducted an autopsy and revealed that she had suffered past injuries on her brain; indicating that this was not the first attack, just the fatal one. On the night of 14 th of April 2014, 276 young female students were kidnapped from the Government Secondary School in Chibok, Borno State, Nigeria. This led to a worldwide campaign, seeking the rescue of these girls, with the tag-line ‘Bring Back Our Girls’.

The extremist terrorist organization, Boko Haram, took responsibility for the kidnappings, birthing a more intense fear in the hearts of girls and parents in Nigeria. Over the next few months, 57 of the schoolgirls managed to escape.

In April of 2019, 70 women were indiscriminately arrested without warrant at a nightclub in Nigeria. The justification of the police force was that they were suspected sex workers. However, the constitution is vague on the criminalisation of commercial sex. It was reported that, in custody, they were sexually harassed by policemen: raped by the policemen with pure water sachets as condoms.

In July of 2019, Precious Maureen Ewuru was discovered dead in one of the hotel rooms in D/Line Hotel, Port Harcourt, Rivers State. Her boyfriend, still on the run, is a prime suspect. It was revealed by authorities that after having sex with her, he strangled her and fled. He has not been brought to book. Three months later, a serial killer was going around hotels in Port Harcourt. He was raping women, then strangling them in hotel rooms.

Women often face different forms of violence in their relationship, whether physical, mental or emotional. In fact, the CLEEN Foundation reports 1 in every 3 respondents admit to being a victim of domestic violence. This could be due to the relationship inequality of the partners. One party has a higher, strong hand than the other. This makes them feel more powerful and entitled in the relationship. The social context of the violence in Nigeria is based largely on her patriarchal society.

The difference in socioe-conomic classes acts as manure for the sustenance of this behaviour. Violence against a wife is seen as a way to chastise and improve her. Grown women are expected to be obedient and deferent, like children, in a marriage in order to be seen as good and submissive wives. In a study conducted in Ilorin, Nigeria, a large number of women reported their abuse to friends and family while deciding not to go to the police to file a a report.

The rationale behind this is the fear of victim-blaming, justification and acceptance of violence as proper reaction and the lack of police action- endangering their lives even further. From catcalls to jokes about their body types, sexual harassment and assault is no longer anomaly such that most women do not know they are been harassed- its just what comes with the package. It is just life.

According to a survey by Positive Action for Treatment Access, over 31.4% of girls’ first sexual encounter is raped or forced sex of some kind. Many women trade their ‘war stories’ among friends. They are advised to scream ‘fire’ instead of ‘rape’ when they are getting raped because that is the surest way to awake the neighbour’s interest.

When a woman dresses scantily, she is said to be asking for whatever she gets. When a woman is fully covered, making the excuses that men are animals who cannot control their actions at the sight of a woman’s face. When a woman is raped at night, she is blamed for going out late, how about when she is raped during the day? When a woman is hit on the street, she is blamed for being outside in the first place. What happens when the abuser is her husband? The only reason for abuse is the abuser. The only guilty person in a rape case is the rapist.

The kidnapping of the 276 Chibok girls testifies to the magnitude of risk that young girls face when they attend school, especially in Northern Nigeria. The challenge to safety accompanies great educational need in Borno where the female secondary school net attendance rate is only 29% in comparison to a national average of 53%.

Western education is seen as sinful. School participation remains a challenge and attendance is impeded by the increasingly brazen extremism of the militant group which sought to relegate women exclusively to the household. Under the Child’s Rights Act 2003, the minimum legal age of marriage is 18 years. However, as at May 2017 there were still 12 Nigerian states that did not include the Child’s Right Act 2003 in their internal legislation. Here, Islamic provisions made up the local law and the minimum age of marriage was 12 years.

Women face different manners of threats everyday, both from strangers and family. Less than 2% of crimes against women are investigated. Cops will not look for lost dogs; the escapees and victorious, a wager for our forgetting. 60 seconds might as well be a lifetime of remembering and it will not be enough to justify the lost. Women are directly threatened by the existence of some men. The threats are valid and pretending they are not turning a blind eye to a potential volcano at the backyard – it is going to erupt anyway.

–Oyinlola is of the Department of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan

