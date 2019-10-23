BUSINESS
Institute Laments Bastardisation Of Building Standards
The President of Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS), QS Obafemi Onashile has lamented the continuous bastardisation of procurements and construction standards, adding that a local arrangement called ‘BEME’ (Bills of Engineering Measurement and Evaluation) in the Nigerian construction industry was alien to international procurement standards.
In a chat with newsmen in Abuja, he pointed out that the World Bank and other international procurement reviewing organizations are unaware of the local arrangement, even as he pleaded with governments to denounce it and ensure that the national procurements for infrastructures is in line with global standards.
While noting that governments should insist on bills of quantities, he stated that the institute has drafted a bill to ‘regulate and control building and construction industry health and safety’.
He was optimistic that once the bill is passed and signed into law that it would drastically halt the issues of building collapse currently ravaging the country.
Onashile harped on the urgent need to create a directorate of quantity surveying and project costs management, just like the directorates of civil engineering and housing as well as the establishment of Federal construction law courts to focus on construction disputes and ensure faster and prompt resolution of construction cases in courts.
He said that speculations that projects are more complicated and complex led to poor recognition of the services of professional project managers on large government projects, in order to avert project failures.
Onashile emphasized that NIQS recently signed reciprocity agreement with the Canadian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (CIQS), as part of the institute’s strategic reforms towards the growth of the Nigerian construction industry.
He noted that given the endorsement of the professional body by international QS institutions across the globe that the institute is now in conformity with global standards, as its members are accepted for employment globally.
Onashile pleaded with other professional body in the construction industry to seek for global benchmarking as a way of ensuring best practices in the industry.
