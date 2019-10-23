Kebbi Collaborates With World Bank, UBEC To Train 1,452 Primary One School Teachers

As part of the ongoing efforts under Better Education Service Delivery For All (BESDA) Program, the Kebbi State Government in collaboration with World Bank and Universal Basic Education Board (UBEC) has commenced the training of 1,452 primary one teachers on how to teach primary one pupils in hausa language.

The 5 day training program according to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Basic and Secondary Education, Hajiya Rafaatu Hammani told journalist that the program apart from training the teachers to teach in local Hausa language , would also ensure that out of the school children including the Almajiris were included to get the basic education.

“The program is aimed at bringing back to school out of school children whether they are in formal setting or non-formal setting like the Almajiris, the nomads children, fishermen all community setting back to school.

”The important thing is for all categories of children to know how to read and write at an early stage and it has been proven that using local language, Hausa is the best ” she said.

According to her also, training of master trainers, coaches and mentors were carried out to ensure strict supervision of the exercise across the schools.

She commended Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for what she described as keen passion for the program and his directives for involving Emirs, district heads, village heads and other relevant stakeholders for the success of the 5 years program in the state.

On his part, the Desk Officer for the program, Malan Hassan Umar acknowledged that the program would help to improve the confidence and teaching skills of teachers which will translate into better learning outcomes.

“The Program has been tested and trusted elsewhere, we fully hope that it will work in Kebbi”, he assured.

Cross section of primary school teachers, Malama Rafilu and Abubakar Muhammad Kardi all expressed appreciation for the training which they said would improve their teaching ability

