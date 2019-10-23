NEWS
Kebbi To Inject More Funds To Address Malnutrition In 2020 Budget
The Kebbi State Government says it would increase more funds in the health sector in the 2020 budget in order to address malnutrition in the state.
This was made known to newsmen by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health, Hajiya Halima Boyi Dikko in Birnin Kebbi.
She said the state ministry of Health and in collaboration with ministry of Budget and Economic Planning were working together towards injecting more funds for nutrition in order to address children malnutrition in the state.
“The state government is doing its best, in fact the ministry of health together with Budget and Planning have a costed plan for nutrition in this year’s budget.
“The state Government will put more funds to address malnutrition in the state in order to change the narratives” she assured.
Dikko added that governor Bagudu and his wife, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu were passionate about improved health standard of people of the state especially as it affects children and pregnant women.
She called on people to be more sensitive to nutrition of their families by eating balance diet with the local agricultural foods available.
“It is not all about eating food, but eating a healthy diet with vitamins, vegetables and fruits. Make use of the locally available food items you have around.
“Give younger children nutritious food, ensure your children are immunized and the women should ensure exclusive breast feeding for six months “, she advised.
