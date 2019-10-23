NEWS
LEDAP Train 50 Education Officials on Implementation Of UBE Act In Kaduna
Legal Defence and Assistant Project (LEDAP) has trained 50 key education Officials on implementation of Universal Basic Education (UBE) Act across the 23 local government areas of Kaduna State.
The LEDAP’s Programme Director, Pamela Okoroigwe, said that the training was part of efforts to promote the right to quality basic education in Nigeria.
“The training was in partnership with Malala Fund and it is to ensure full implementation of the UBE Act in the Country”.
She said the training will improve access to quality education, particularly the girl-child and other vulnerable children.
“The UBE Act provides for compulsory basic education, which made the right to quality basic education enforceable in the Country”.
“We are promoting the right to basic education in Nigeria because education is very fundamental to personal and National development”.
She commended the Kaduna state government for providing free and compulsory basic education and free education to the girl-child up to completion of senior secondary school.
“This is why we are conducting this training to equip key education officers in the state with the needed knowledge on the UBE Act to ensure total compliance to the provisions of the Act”.
Also speaking, the State Coordinator, Mr Daniel Abah, stressed the need to raise awareness on the right to basic education to all children, particularly the girl child.
Abah said that the training would bring the education officers up-to-speed on the enforceability of the UBE Act and support the government to implement free basic education in the state.
MOST READ
Sex For Grade: Kaduna University Sets Up Investigative Committee
Google Map Adds New Features To Manage Traffic In Lagos
10 Bag First Class As Kings University Holds Maiden Convocation
Sanwo-Olu Tasks Women On Lagos Development Agenda
Another 26 FRSC Officials Arrested For Extortion – ICPC
DPR Seals Filling Station, 9 Pumps In Maiduguri
2020 Budget: We Are Sticking To Deadline Of Defence — Gbajabiamila
MOST POPULAR
-
OPINION14 hours ago
As Prof Ibrahim Garba Quits The Stage As ABU VC
-
BUSINESS14 hours ago
Smuggled Vehicles: Customs Opens Window For Duty Payment
-
OPINION14 hours ago
Kogi 2019: Why Yahaya Bello Must Be Re-elected
-
COVER STORIES19 hours ago
FG Raises The Bar In Anti-corruption War
-
COVER STORIES19 hours ago
Labour Charges State Councils To Commence Dialogue With Govs
-
COVER STORIES19 hours ago
Shift Focus To Local Production, Emefiele Tells Investors
-
OPINION14 hours ago
Buhari: President For The Vulnerable
-
OPINION14 hours ago
NFIU Guidelines: An Anti-corruption Czar’s Battle With Wounded Lions