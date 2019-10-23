ENTERTAINMENT
Movie On Drug Abuse Premieres November
A new movie, SCOURGE , inspired by the increasing rate of drug abuse among the youth, especially secondary school students is set to be premiered. A non-governmental organisation, Trauma Savers Life Support Foundation, the brain behind the movie said it parades popular actors and actresses in the movie industry.
At a media parley in Lagos, the convener of the foundation, Mrs Beth Ola, whose team has been going across public secondary schools in Lagos State educating the young ones on the menace of drug addiction and the danger it portends said the movie would be premiered in November and would educate teens and youths battling drug addiction and depression.
She said consumption of illicit substances by the youth had posed serious challenges to the growth and development of the Nigerian society, pointing out that more than 60 percent of Nigerian youths consumed various forms of illicit drugs, a development, according to her, has made them irresponsible to themselves and the society. With over 15 public secondary schools visited in Lagos, Ola told newsmen her foundation discovered that most of the students got involved with drugs and alcohol at tender ages, adding that some of them also were exposed to it by parents and guardians who were not conscious of what they do in the presence of their children.
“I have heard a lot in my interactions with these students and I can tell you that the situation is bigger than what people think. When you hear how these students love to get high on ridiculous things, you would be alarmed and worried. We cater for about 1000 students each time we visit public schools as we give out T-shirts and other gift items that could help in disseminating the information and enlighten the students on the danger of getting addicted to drug and alcohol,” she stated.
With the support of the Lagos State government, she said her foundation would visit more schools, adding plans were on to more actors and actresses, who would stage live plays and dramas that would further explain to the students on the need to stay away from drugs. The lead consultant to the foundation and an actor, Saheed Balogun, who was also part of the media parley, said the foundation would be organising seminars for students on the dangers of drug abuse and its effects.
