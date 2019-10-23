NAKOSS Urges Gov Bello To Pay Outstanding Bursary To Students

The National Association of Kogi State Students (NAKOSS) has appealed to the state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello to complete his good works by paying outstanding bursary to students.

The students’ body further said that it is ready to work for the success of the governor and his deputy, Edward Onoja if they can meet its demands.

At a press conference held at the secretariat of the association in Lokoja yesterday, the national president of NAKOSS, Comrade Moses Omeiza Audu praised the governor for increasing the study bursary allowance by 300 per cent , noting that no governor since the creation of the state in 1991 have ever found it necessary to do so.

According to him “The governor kept to his promise of paying scholarship to Kogi State students regularly, aside that he rescued some medical students of Kogi State University who were stranded for lack of clinical services. Also few months ago Kogi State government paid school fees for some indigent students who are from poor backgrounds.”

He commended the governor for the proscription of ASUU, saying that students no longer face unnecessary strikes that affect the date of their graduation.

The NAKOSS president while appealing to Governor Bello for the payment of 2019 bursary to students before the forthcoming governorship election in the state, warned some students who are planning to stage protest against the delay in the payment.

“We know the type of governor and the deputy governor we have, they are leaders who have the welfare of their people at heart especially students , youth and women. I am optimistic that very soon our demand will be met by the government,” he said.

