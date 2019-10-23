Nasarawa Assembly Confirms15 Commissioner Nominees

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has screened and confirmed all the 15 commissioner nominees sent to it by Governor Abdullahi Sule.

The speaker of the House, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, announced this yesterday, shortly after completing the screening of six commissioner nominees who appeared for screening on the floor of the House in Lafia.

It would be recalled that on October 16, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State submitted 15 commissioner nominees to the state House of Assembly for screening and confirmation as members of the state executive council.

According to the speaker, “If we will recall on Monday, Oct.21 2019, the House had screened , Ahmed Baba Yahaya (Toto LGA) Philip Dada (Karu LGA), Othman Bala Adam (Keffi LGA), Dr Abdulkarim Abubakar Kana (Kokona LGA),

“Obadiah Boyi (Akwanga LGA) Yusuf Aliyu Turaki (Awe LGA), Dr Salihu Ahmad Alizaga (Nassarawa Eggon LGA) Dogo Shammah (Wamba LGA) and Prof.Otaki Allahnanah (Keana LGA).

“And today, we have screened the remaining six commissioner nominees which are Haruna Ogbole Adamu (Obi LGA), Ibrahim Musa Ekye (Doma LGA), Mrs Fati Jimeta Sabo (Nasarawa LGA), Abubakar Muhammed Imam (Lafia LGA), Hajiya Halima Ahmadu Jabiru (Lafia LGA) and Mohammed Bashir Aliyu (Lafia LGA).

“The above screened nominees of Monday, Oct. 21 and Tuesday Oct. 22 are hereby confirmed after the House find them worthy of their appointments,” he said.

The speaker urged the confirmed nominees to run their ministries with the fear of God and to discharge their duties without fear or favour if finally sworn in by the governor.

