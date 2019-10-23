NEWS
Nigeria Grappling With Reality Of Restiveness – COAS
The Chief of Army Staff, (COAS) Lt General Tukur Buratai said yesterday that there is no doubt that Nigeria and the world over were grappling with the reality of restiveness, which are often as a result of religious, economic or political reasons.
Speaking yesterday at the Catholic Pastoral Centre, St Bakhita Catholic Secretariat, Sokoto, during the Directorates of Chaplain Services of the Armed Forces (Roman Catholic) Chaplains’ Combined Annual Training Week/ Conference and Retreat 2019, the COAS assured that, the president Muhammad Buhari led administration has continue to provide succor and hope for Nigerians.
“Our country, Nigeria, and indeed the world today, is grappling with the harsh reality of restiveness mostly sounded with religious, economic and political undertones. These tendencies have caused disorder and wanton destruction of lives and property to many innocent citizens who have continued to look unto the government for solace,” he said.
Represented by the director, Civil Military Affairs, Army Headquarters, Brig. Gen. Timothy Olowimeye, the COAS assured that, the government, under the watch of President Mohammadu Buhari, has continued to offer succour and hope through the relentless efforts of the Armed Forces and other security agencies.
“We, therefore, must call to mind always that the noble task of protecting the territorial integrity of the nation while also being proactively involved in aid of our civil authority is our prime responsibility.
“We have continued to engage with the religious directorate on possible proactive measures to help in winning this fight against the various forms of restiveness in the country,” he said.
While insisting that they are on top of the nation’s security challenges, Gen Buratai said, “ The Nigerian Army and indeed the Armed Forces has attained great feats in the fight against the insurgents, breaking their ranks and degrading their will to fight”.
He however appealed for ideological reorientation hence the insurgents’ ideologies remain the driving force.
In his remarks, the coordinator Catholic Pastoral Activities of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and Director, Nigeria Army Chaplain Services, Brig General (Very Rev Fr) Charles Chidebere said the Nigerian Army has proven itself capable in the face of numerous security challenges.
Highlighting the theme of the retreat, “The Non Kinetic Strength in the Face of Armed Banditry and Other Security Challenges: The Role of The Military Chaplain”, Gen Charles said all hands has to be on deck to collectively address the security situation bedeviling Nigeria.
He therefore advised that military solution alone cannot guarantee crime free society.
“ It is no gain saying that the Nigerian military has proven itself capable in the face of the teeming security worries that have continued to bedeviled this nation.
“However, it suffices to note that over militarisation in the face of internal aggressions has never been so successful without its attendant negative consequences in the long run,” he noted.
