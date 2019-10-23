Nigeria, Uzbekistan, Ghana Debut At 2020 Oscars

The Nigeria Oscars Selection Committee has announced that the movie ‘Lion Heart’, directed by Genevieve Nnaji was submitted as Nigeria’s entry to the 92nd Academy Awards in the International Feature Film category of the 2020 Oscars and was yet to be nominated for the awards.

The committee made known on Monday October 21, 2019 in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP. It said Nigeria, Ghana and Uzbekistan were first- time entrants for the Oscar International Feature Film category.

Ninety-three countries have submitted films for consideration in the International Feature Film category for the awards.

International feature film is a feature-length motion picture (more than 40 minutes) produced outside the United States with a predominantly non English dialogue track.

Earlier this year, the academy’s board of governors voted to rename the Foreign Language Film category International Feature Film and expand the shortlist from nine to 10 films. The shortlist of 10 films will be announced on Monday, December 16, 2019. Nominations for the 92nd Oscars will also be announced on Monday, January 13, 2020.

The 92nd Oscars will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, and will be televised live on

the ABC Television Network. The Oscars also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

