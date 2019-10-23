No Compulsion In PDP Membership – Sule Lamido

Former Jigawa State governor and one of the founding fathers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),Alhaji Sule Lamido has stated that the membership of the party is by conviction and not by compulsion.

Sule Lamido stated this while speaking at the executive meeting of Jigawa State PDP leaders held at Dutse, the state capital.

Lamido who was furious over the new crack within the PDP in the state described the party as an entity, which is bigger than any individual or parochial sentiment.

He narrated that, many people including its past leaders left PDP due to some personal interests but the party still survived because it was build based on the national interest.

The former governor called on all party members to remain faithful and start working for the party’s victory in the 2023 elections.

During the meeting the long speculated crack between supporters of the former governor, Sule Lamido and the party’s gubernatorial candidate in the last 2019 general elections, Malam Aminu Ringim became obvious.

Malam Aminu Ringim snubbed the former governor while his supporters brought the meeting to a standstill by chanting “Sai Aminu Ringim and Sai Atiku” which was a way of reiterating their support for former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s presidential ambition come 2023.

