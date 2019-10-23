NSE Enjoins Members To Support Govt On Devt Initiatives

The president of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr Adekunle Mokuolu has called on engineers to seek creative ways of assisting government to bring development closer to Nigerians.

This is even as he pleaded with the leadership of NSE branches across the country to galvanise their members to fashion out strategies for partnering with both local and state governments in their areas of operations.

He stated this in Abuja at the 12th fellowship conferment, organised by NSE in honour of 47 engineers that have distinguished themselves in various sectors.

The President noted that for made-in-Nigeria products to gain momentum that it must be through the efforts of Nigerian engineers.

Mokuolu hinted that NSE has consistently remained at the forefront of advocacy for upholding the concept of Nigerian Content Development in all sectors of the economy.

He pointed out that NSE has transmitted very crucial position papers and contributions to key legislations affecting the engineering sector especially on iron and steel development and power to the office of President Muhammadu Buhàri (PMB) for consideration and action.

Mokulo informed that PMB had acknowledged the contributions of Nigerian engineers to the various sectors of the economy especially in infrastructure development.

He pointed out that PMB has expressed willingness to embrace ideas on creating home-made solutions to the developmental need of Nigeria.

Mokuolu recalled that President of the Senate, Dr Ahmed Lawan had lent his voice towards supporting Nigerian engineers by entreating members of the national assembly to give legislative backing towards achieving full compliance on Nigerian Content Development (NCD).

He commended the fellows for consistently displaying the resilient spirit of professionalism and hard work, through which they brought honour to the Society and contributed to the growth of engineering profession in Nigeria.

On his part, the NSE chairman, board of fellows/ College of fellows, Engr. Felix Atume enjoined fellows to practice engineering in line with ethics of the profession.

Responding on behalf of the Fellows, Engr. Rose Madaki thanked the society for giving them the opportunity to be honoured, just as they pledged to take the Society to the next level.

She pleaded with the Society to intimate Fellows of any platform through which they could contribute to the growth of the profession.

