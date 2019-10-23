Osun Monarch Calls For Increased Budgetary Allocation To Nigerian Army

The Olowu of Kuta, Oba Adekunle Hammed Makama, Tegbosin 2, has called for an increase in the defence budget to enable it meet the prevailing security challenges in the country.

The monarch maintained that he had always canvassed for a better funding for the Nigerian Army in order to meet the challenges of fighting the asymmetric war.

Lending credence to the comment of the chairman of senate committee on the Army, Senator Ali Ndume, that the National Assembly will adjust the budgetary allocation to defence, Oba Makama said the 120billion budgeted for the Army for 2020 is grossly inadequate.

Oba Makama in his various interventions on the need to support the Nigerian Army in the past has canvassed for increasing funds in terms of procuring the modern equipment and also to boost the morale of our gallant troops.

He maintained that his priority as a Royal Father is to ensure secured and safe country as that remains the condition precedent for economic prosperity, adding that no meaningful development can take place in an atmosphere of insecurity.

Oba Makama who saluted the courage and professionalism of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen. Tukur Buratai in the face of daunting task to contain the Boko Haram and banditry in the North West pleaded with politicians across board not to play politics with our Armed Forces being the symbol of our unity.

“As I have said before now, our troops need our individual and concerted support through prayers and positive comments from our religious leaders of both faith and all well-meaning patriotic Nigerians.

“A situation whereby their efforts are greeted with scornful remarks would naturally kill their morale and also incapacitate their spirit to fight and get desired results.

“We should all say ‘No’ to fake news emanating from some faceless rights organisations whose interest is not in alignment with that of Nigerian masses. These groups, which masquerade as concerned bodies, are perceived to be all out to do all they can to sustain the problem in a bid to satisfy their parochial interest.

“It must be stated that these groups cannot claim to love Nigeria more than Nigerians, and love their country more than they(Nigerians) do. So, it is high time we insulated our Armed Forces from external and their internal collaborators because Nigeria is greater than any of us.’’

